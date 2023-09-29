- Enhanced the legibility of small text within the game that was located inside the stat panel, item info panel, and weapon choice panel in the Root Chamber. Text will now truncate, meaning that "EXPLOSION" will appear as "EXPLO" instead of displaying the entire text in a small font size. This update also includes a slight optimization of the game's UI elements.
- Fixed a rare issue where players could become frozen in the Root Chamber without any corrupted data. If you experienced problems with player movement in the Root Chamber, this fix should resolve the issue.
- Addressed various issues with the "mana shot," a default spell item that only becomes available once the entire item database is depleted.
- Also fixed the save issues with the default items, which were: "Mana Shot" for spell items, "Health Lost Disk" for disk items, and "Rubbish" for artifact items. While they were normally unobtainable, they were causing some issues to players who did obtain it somehow.
- Corrected the behavior of the Shadow Hood artifact, which was correctly increasing critical hit damage but failing to display the critical damage numbers.
- Boss treasure chests in the base mode will now drop at a faster rate.
- The "Tree Branch Chamber" cutscene, which triggered the first time you beat a run with a new weapon, will now occur only once upon your initial victory.
- Adjusted the time-based enemy leveling system. Enemies will now continue to appear until the end of the level, rather than stopping 2 seconds before the timer expires. This adjustment prevents issues where the time-based level wasn't correctly triggering the victory drums and adds one or two more enemies per time-based level.
- Modified the size of inventory control instructions for certain languages.
- Introduced an auto-cast icon on the end screen.
Spell Disk update for 29 September 2023
0.4.3e patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update