Jurassic World Evolution 2: 2nd Anniversary & Free Update 1.8.10

Hello, Park Managers!
Today, November 9, marks the 2nd anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2 - so of course, we had to celebrate!
That's why we're incredibly excited to share Free Update 1.8.10 with you. Upon updating your game, you'll be able to place a brand new John Hammond statue in your dinosaur park! Give a nod to Jurassic Park's iconic founder and give your guests a taste of dinousaur history with this decorative item, which you can add to your parks as soon as you've downloaded the update.
We'll also be launching a social competition on our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter later today so you can win some ✨ Jurassic World Evolution 2 merch ✨ - keep an eye on our channels to be in with a chance to win!
Free Update 1.8.10 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2.
Changelog:
-
Decorations
- Added a statue of John Hammond
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue where theropods escaped from enclosures
- Stop dinosaurs panicking when near a group of Moros Intrepidus' as they start to hunt a goat
-
Misc
- Various stability fixes
Changed files in this update