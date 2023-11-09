 Skip to content

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 9 November 2023

Jurassic World Evolution 2: 2nd Anniversary & Free Update 1.8.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Park Managers!

Today, November 9, marks the 2nd anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2 - so of course, we had to celebrate! 

That's why we're incredibly excited to share Free Update 1.8.10 with you. Upon updating your game, you'll be able to place a brand new John Hammond statue in your dinosaur park! Give a nod to Jurassic Park's iconic founder and give your guests a taste of dinousaur history with this decorative item, which you can add to your parks as soon as you've downloaded the update. 

Free Update 1.8.10 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. 

Changelog:

  • Decorations

    • Added a statue of John Hammond

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed a rare issue where theropods escaped from enclosures
    • Stop dinosaurs panicking when near a group of Moros Intrepidus' as they start to hunt a goat

  • Misc

    • Various stability fixes

