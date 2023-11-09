Jurassic World Evolution 2: 2nd Anniversary & Free Update 1.8.10

Hello, Park Managers!

Today, November 9, marks the 2nd anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2 - so of course, we had to celebrate!

That's why we're incredibly excited to share Free Update 1.8.10 with you. Upon updating your game, you'll be able to place a brand new John Hammond statue in your dinosaur park! Give a nod to Jurassic Park's iconic founder and give your guests a taste of dinousaur history with this decorative item, which you can add to your parks as soon as you've downloaded the update.

We'll also be launching a social competition on our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter later today so you can win some ✨ Jurassic World Evolution 2 merch ✨ - keep an eye on our channels to be in with a chance to win!

Free Update 1.8.10 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Changelog: