Logiart Grimoire update for 29 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Bug Fix Notice (Updated on September 29, 2023, at 10：07)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made the following revisions:

  • Fixed the issue where the key help couldn't be closed with Esc.
  • Corrected the incorrect key assignments in keyboard operations.
  • Implemented functional improvements to the operation guide.

