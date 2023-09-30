Update 36: Voice Chat improvements and game design fine tunings

Share · View all patches · Build 12312414 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 21:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Champions!

Update 36 has arrived.

New:

Added onetime redeem code support

Changes:

Voice chat plugin updated under the hood

Fine tuned voice chat boost values

Lobby now starts with no default vote on game mode and map

Complex promoted to full state, maps reordered in Lobby

Default skin randomized for new players

Changed Energy Blade closed mesh to better represent its state

Laser Beamer range reduced from 22.5 meters to 19 meters

Smooth turn speed extended to up to 1000

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that enabled more than 6 players in one match

Fixed some backend and retry bugs

Known issues:

On Steam, changing the global volume makes the voice chat very quiet, this will be fixed in the next update

