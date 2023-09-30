Update 36: Voice Chat improvements and game design fine tunings

Greetings, Champions!
Update 36 has arrived.
New:
- Added onetime redeem code support
Changes:
- Voice chat plugin updated under the hood
- Fine tuned voice chat boost values
- Lobby now starts with no default vote on game mode and map
- Complex promoted to full state, maps reordered in Lobby
- Default skin randomized for new players
- Changed Energy Blade closed mesh to better represent its state
- Laser Beamer range reduced from 22.5 meters to 19 meters
- Smooth turn speed extended to up to 1000
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that enabled more than 6 players in one match
- Fixed some backend and retry bugs
Known issues:
- On Steam, changing the global volume makes the voice chat very quiet, this will be fixed in the next update
Like this update? Buy us a coffee so we can deliver the next faster!
☕👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tomorrowgames
Get Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest here:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830
The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version, plus it's cross-play with the Steam version.
Grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!
Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
Join Grapple Tournament on
Changed files in this update