 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grapple Tournament update for 30 September 2023

Update 36: Voice Chat improvements and game design fine tunings

Share · View all patches · Build 12312414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Champions!

Update 36 has arrived.

New:

  • Added onetime redeem code support

Changes:

  • Voice chat plugin updated under the hood
  • Fine tuned voice chat boost values
  • Lobby now starts with no default vote on game mode and map
  • Complex promoted to full state, maps reordered in Lobby
  • Default skin randomized for new players
  • Changed Energy Blade closed mesh to better represent its state
  • Laser Beamer range reduced from 22.5 meters to 19 meters
  • Smooth turn speed extended to up to 1000

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that enabled more than 6 players in one match
  • Fixed some backend and retry bugs

Known issues:

  • On Steam, changing the global volume makes the voice chat very quiet, this will be fixed in the next update

Like this update? Buy us a coffee so we can deliver the next faster!
☕👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tomorrowgames

Get Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest here:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version, plus it's cross-play with the Steam version.
Grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!

Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on

Changed files in this update

Grapple Tournament Content Depot 1384321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link