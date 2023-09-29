 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 29 September 2023

Stairwell Anomalies / Minor Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12312391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Thank you as always for your continued support of Midnight Monitor.

A minor bunch of changes are going live in this update, including

  • A small number of anomalies have been added to the Stairwell
  • "Modern Home" has been renamed to "Modern House" on the main menu
  • A small number of anomalies have been fixed in the yard as these were missing location data and could not be reported correctly
  • Other minor fixes

Please do let me know if you experience any other bugs or issues, either by emailing viexigames@gmail.com or by posting in the official discord: https://discord.gg/45wVENymFs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2551781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link