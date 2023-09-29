Stairwell Anomalies / Minor Bug Fixes

Hi everyone! Thank you as always for your continued support of Midnight Monitor.

A minor bunch of changes are going live in this update, including

A small number of anomalies have been added to the Stairwell

"Modern Home" has been renamed to "Modern House" on the main menu

A small number of anomalies have been fixed in the yard as these were missing location data and could not be reported correctly

Other minor fixes

Please do let me know if you experience any other bugs or issues, either by emailing viexigames@gmail.com or by posting in the official discord: https://discord.gg/45wVENymFs