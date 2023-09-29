Stairwell Anomalies / Minor Bug Fixes

Hi everyone! Thank you as always for your continued support of Midnight Monitor.
A minor bunch of changes are going live in this update, including
- A small number of anomalies have been added to the Stairwell
- "Modern Home" has been renamed to "Modern House" on the main menu
- A small number of anomalies have been fixed in the yard as these were missing location data and could not be reported correctly
- Other minor fixes
Please do let me know if you experience any other bugs or issues, either by emailing viexigames@gmail.com or by posting in the official discord: https://discord.gg/45wVENymFs
