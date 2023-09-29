[Announcement] Monthly PVP Tournament Circuit

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We will be hosting the Monthly PVP Tournament Circuit for North America, South America, and Asia. We will be rotating between the regions over the next three months, beginning with North America on September 29, 2023 (Fri) 18:00 (UTC-7). Check out more details below.

All information regarding the tournament can be found at: https://koggames.com/grandchase-classic/pvp-tournament-circuit/

North America Tournament

The North America Tournament will go live on Friday, September 29, 2023 (Fri) 18:00 (UTC-7) / 21:00 (UTC-4). The English livestream will feature five giveaways of Seal Breaker Scroll x20, so don’t miss out!

Prize Pool: Total of 270k VP in prizes per tournament

https://www.twitch.tv/gcclassic (EN), https://www.twitch.tv/blanker1 (PT) Livestream Giveaways: 5 Giveaways of Seal Breaker Scroll x20

Registration for the other regions will be available at a later date, which is listed on the website. Check out more details in the official website.

For more up-to-date information, join the GrandChase Classic Discord at https://discord.gg/grandchaseclassic.

We'll see you in action soon!