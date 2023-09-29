 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 29 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/28/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixed missing win/loss/MVP music in Casual

[ GRAPHICS ]

  • Put range clamps on r_fullscreen_gamma, r_texture_stream_max_resolution, and r_character_decal_resolution
  • Fixed smokes not rendering correctly on AMD GPUs on Linux

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Adjusted grenade throw animations to reduce view obstruction
  • Fixed a case where players would float a few inches off the ground after spawning

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage and Overpass

[ COSMETICS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
  • Updated Phoenix Soldier balaclava from green to original red color
  • Fixed missing pouches on certain SWAT agents

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed a bug where loadout shuffle would never happen
  • Increased clickable area of sellback buttons in buy menu
  • Fixed a case where the death panel would stay on-screen after respawning quickly
  • Disabled CSTV and demo recording temporarily to increase server availability so more people can play

