Release Notes for 9/28/2023

[ SOUND ]
- Fixed missing win/loss/MVP music in Casual
[ GRAPHICS ]
- Put range clamps on r_fullscreen_gamma, r_texture_stream_max_resolution, and r_character_decal_resolution
- Fixed smokes not rendering correctly on AMD GPUs on Linux
[ ANIMATION ]
- Adjusted grenade throw animations to reduce view obstruction
- Fixed a case where players would float a few inches off the ground after spawning
[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage and Overpass
[ COSMETICS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
- Updated Phoenix Soldier balaclava from green to original red color
- Fixed missing pouches on certain SWAT agents
[ MISC ]
- Fixed a bug where loadout shuffle would never happen
- Increased clickable area of sellback buttons in buy menu
- Fixed a case where the death panel would stay on-screen after respawning quickly
- Disabled CSTV and demo recording temporarily to increase server availability so more people can play
Changed files in this update