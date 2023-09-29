 Skip to content

New Earth Saga of the New Gods update for 29 September 2023

Update Notes 9/28/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12312169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we go again! lol.

Added in updated images for additional story lines.

Still to come, sounds, music, animations, and some additional options.
Here's hoping this also repaired the issue we were having as to the additional content.

