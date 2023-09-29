Patch 0.2.11 Live!

We're still working through issues that have arisen in the Legacy update. These are the things we are able to fix so far.

Fixed

In the Mabren's Tower major quest, upon finding the etchings the game thought it was locked in combat preventing the use of items like torches or tents. Now fixed.

NPC Dialogue: Fixed scroll window would not reset to the top

If you are a real jerk and get tossed overboard from a ship, it will no longer soft-lock the game. :-) you'll be sent to the nearest healer GTA style

Sleeping in camp now has the appropriate screen fade

Fixed inventory error that could occur from auto-eating

Made food "everfresh" property actually function so that it won't go stale

Inn dine-in food should no longer go bad and give players nausea

Inventories will properly pull food when auto-eating

You can now eat as long as the food doesn't put you over the max fullness

Hunger notice only appears when actually hungry

Cleaned the UI in several instances where the X button was not top right

Character Sheet: Relationships: Added tooltips for the sort options

Knowledge Picker: Added tooltips to the sort options

Fixed an issue where town music wouldn't play after character creation

Known issue: