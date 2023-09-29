 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 29 September 2023

Patch 0.2.11 Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're still working through issues that have arisen in the Legacy update. These are the things we are able to fix so far.

Fixed

  • In the Mabren's Tower major quest, upon finding the etchings the game thought it was locked in combat preventing the use of items like torches or tents. Now fixed.
  • NPC Dialogue: Fixed scroll window would not reset to the top
  • If you are a real jerk and get tossed overboard from a ship, it will no longer soft-lock the game. :-) you'll be sent to the nearest healer GTA style
  • Sleeping in camp now has the appropriate screen fade
  • Fixed inventory error that could occur from auto-eating
  • Made food "everfresh" property actually function so that it won't go stale
  • Inn dine-in food should no longer go bad and give players nausea
  • Inventories will properly pull food when auto-eating
  • You can now eat as long as the food doesn't put you over the max fullness
  • Hunger notice only appears when actually hungry
  • Cleaned the UI in several instances where the X button was not top right
  • Character Sheet: Relationships: Added tooltips for the sort options
  • Knowledge Picker: Added tooltips to the sort options
  • Fixed an issue where town music wouldn't play after character creation

Known issue:

  • We have hunger and starving debuffs disabled for now until we rework the nourishment system for Update #3 Exploration.

