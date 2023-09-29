Patch 0.2.11 Live!

We're still working through issues that have arisen in the Legacy update. These are the things we are able to fix so far.
Fixed
- In the Mabren's Tower major quest, upon finding the etchings the game thought it was locked in combat preventing the use of items like torches or tents. Now fixed.
- NPC Dialogue: Fixed scroll window would not reset to the top
- If you are a real jerk and get tossed overboard from a ship, it will no longer soft-lock the game. :-) you'll be sent to the nearest healer GTA style
- Sleeping in camp now has the appropriate screen fade
- Fixed inventory error that could occur from auto-eating
- Made food "everfresh" property actually function so that it won't go stale
- Inn dine-in food should no longer go bad and give players nausea
- Inventories will properly pull food when auto-eating
- You can now eat as long as the food doesn't put you over the max fullness
- Hunger notice only appears when actually hungry
- Cleaned the UI in several instances where the X button was not top right
- Character Sheet: Relationships: Added tooltips for the sort options
- Knowledge Picker: Added tooltips to the sort options
- Fixed an issue where town music wouldn't play after character creation
Known issue:
- We have hunger and starving debuffs disabled for now until we rework the nourishment system for Update #3 Exploration.
Changed files in this update