College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 28 September 2023

[3.2.9] - 2023-09-29

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Added Steam achievements
Fixed
  • Fixed an issue where certain gallery scenes would forever continue
  • Fixed an issue where Nora's gallery scene would follow the incorrect path
  • Improved phone compatibility with old saves

