[3.2.9] - 2023-09-29

Added
- Added Steam achievements
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where certain gallery scenes would forever continue
- Fixed an issue where Nora's gallery scene would follow the incorrect path
- Improved phone compatibility with old saves
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update