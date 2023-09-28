 Skip to content

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 28 September 2023

Hotfix v0.1.11

Patchnotes

Bugs Reported by Callisto and Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)
Spelling typo reported by Ms Clover (Thank you!)

To instantly receive the update to download, you can:

  • Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
  • Restart Steam

If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:

Fixes

General
  • Fixed standard notation displaying incorrect number formats.
  • Corrected a spelling mistake in Dwarven Book.
Audio
  • Fixed Gameplay Audio not setting its volume correctly with the slider.
  • Fixed when placing down a Furnace, Crusher, etc, the audio wouldn't change to your volume settings.
Placeable Objects (Furnace, Crusher, etc)
  • Fixed an error when the object checks for Recipe cost. This is fixed for all Placeable Objects.
UI
  • Fixed an error after clicking your Placeable Object, you couldn't move its window.

