Hotfix v0.1.11

Bugs Reported by Callisto and Amraki on Discord. (Thank you!)
Spelling typo reported by Ms Clover (Thank you!)
To instantly receive the update to download, you can:
- Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
- Restart Steam
If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:
- Join our Discord.
- Go to our Bug Report forum
Fixes
General
- Fixed standard notation displaying incorrect number formats.
- Corrected a spelling mistake in Dwarven Book.
Audio
- Fixed Gameplay Audio not setting its volume correctly with the slider.
- Fixed when placing down a Furnace, Crusher, etc, the audio wouldn't change to your volume settings.
Placeable Objects (Furnace, Crusher, etc)
- Fixed an error when the object checks for Recipe cost. This is fixed for all Placeable Objects.
UI
- Fixed an error after clicking your Placeable Object, you couldn't move its window.
Changed files in this update