Hello, Stalkers! We have another update for you, version 1.00.26.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 PDA buttons are now translated into your language.

🔸 Some shaders have been optimized.

🔸 Changed the sound when you take out or put back the backpack.

🔸 Optimization has been carried out on the "Swamp" level.

🔸 Optimization has been carried out on the "Red Forest" level.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, like our life, is constantly changing, and every trip into it is a new challenge. Be careful and cautious. Good luck! There's a lot more interesting things ahead for you!