 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsiege: Deadzone update for 29 September 2023

9/28/23 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12311822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Progression and Loadout

  • Progression has been wiped.
  • Reduced overall level count to 65.
  • Perk selection updated.

Shop

  • Weapon, Armor and Salvage Pricing updated.

Cosmetics

  • Weapon cosmetics ordering updated.

Weapons

  • Mythic weapons can no longer be put in secure slots.
  • Energy SMG kick has been reduced.
  • Hush Puppy damage has been lowered.
  • Slow Burn damage has been increased.
  • Double Barrel Shotgun damage has been lowered, and falloff damage increased.

Abilities

  • Overshield Balance.

General updates

  • Players can no longer ping while in the starting hanger.
  • Map Legend Updated to hide med bays and added extraction pod icon.
  • Player XP and Level is now shown above their character in the lobby.
  • Revive timer now shows on the player's health bar HUD.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where items could be duplicated using vendors.
  • Fixed an issue where the Weak Point perk would not be properly granted to players.
  • Fixed an issue where a crafted item would not show until the player relaunches or returns from a match.
  • Fixed an issue where the contract and shop timers would not display correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the ordering of weapons in the cosmetics screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the second secure slot would not unlock properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Energy DMR and Energy SMG would not show on the cosmetic screen.
  • Fixed an issue with the description on the EMP Blast Pulse perk
  • Fixed an issue where sell tooltips would not show in the salvage vendor.
  • Fixed an issue where some weapons still had class restrictions.
  • Fixed an issue where extraction pods would not spawn in specific rooms.
  • Fixed an issue where death crates and revive beacons would spawn above doors.
  • Fixed an issue where spectators could not see revive beacons.
  • Fixed an issue where certain pistols would not trigger the enhanced senses perk.
  • Fixed an issue where some attributes would not apply correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where "using health/shield pack" text and progress bar would be stuck on screen if you respawned while your spectate target was using a health/shield pack.
  • Fixed an issue where death crate icons would not disappear if your teammate could no longer be revived.
  • Fixed an issue with Storm Slicer VFX would not show.
  • Fixed an issue where the Storm Sliver SFX could be heard throughout the map.

Known Issues

  • Contracts may not be granted when the player logs in.
  • Items may be moved from backpack to stash upon extraction.
  • Level Progress bar may not properly update in the lobby sometimes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2170421 Depot 2170421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link