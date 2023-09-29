0️⃣ PATCH 0.805 0️⃣

Everybody is loving the new character Mulan (remember? if you unlock her in the Time Survivors demo you can keep her here in "Chapter 0" forever!), but we felt her Father Fugure's Ability could be improved more. So we boosted several aspects of it!

So if you turn into a giant and then use Mulan's Ability...

Abe's Presidential Barrier Ability got an overhaul too: you can now use it as a barrier as the name implies.

PATCH NOTES 0.805

[Gameplay changes]

Abe's Presidential Barrier ability:

Now spawns behind the player

Replaced "Bilateralism" upgrade with with "3 charges" upgrade

Now correctly blocks Cerberus

Fixed: in some cases the barrier was still letting enemies through

Replaced "Bilateralism" upgrade with with "3 charges" upgrade Fixed: in some cases the barrier was still letting enemies through Mulan's Father Figure Ability ( UNLOCK IN DEMO VERSION FIRST ):

): Boosted several stats for Mulan's father (he's also super lucky now, no more empty vases for him!)

Flail weapon collider size increased by 25% (h/t KamLouBak)

Fixed: Speed Bolt unlock requirement should depend on Plasma Gun

[QoL]

Mulan's Father Figure Ability:

Tutorial: added video (h/t Cranked)

Fixed: Ability icon is blurred

Fixed: Ability icon is blurred Fixed: Mulan portrait is blurred

Rat corpse visibility time reduced by 80% (h/t KamLouBak)

Reworked the "SPACE" key message in the Ability UI

Reduced glare for Plasma Gun weapon, Radioactive Skull weapon, and Time Portal

Improved Time Portal gfx effects

XXX and yyy [redacted] new weapons that should be finalized and released next week are correctly disabled ;p (although it was VERY difficult to get them as they were not listed in the TimeMap)

Fixed: Boosted stats should not appear during in-game level-up descriptions (h/t Cranked)

Play Time Survivors demo now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Thank you for playing our game