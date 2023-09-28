Upgrades are now available in the apartment. Unknown Beach is now available we have more locations that will be available soon so be sure to earn Rep points daily for upgrades, fighting styles, wrestling moves, etc. The current online event hosted by Artist/Entrepreneur, Dontell Pickett will be over this weekend. We will have events each week moving forward. Once again we want to thank everyone for supporting the game.
Parts Unknown update for 28 September 2023
Unknown Beach is available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
