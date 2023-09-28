 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 28 September 2023

Unknown Beach is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12311576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrades are now available in the apartment. Unknown Beach is now available we have more locations that will be available soon so be sure to earn Rep points daily for upgrades, fighting styles, wrestling moves, etc. The current online event hosted by Artist/Entrepreneur, Dontell Pickett will be over this weekend. We will have events each week moving forward. Once again we want to thank everyone for supporting the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link