Sep. 28 - Patch (current version: v4)

Hi again!

We're pushing a new patch for the game with a few more fixes and tweaks. We've skipped version 3 and headed straight to v4.

V4 CHANGELOG

Fixed some interactables in Game_21Castle.

Tweaked the priority of some audio sources including Chapter 2's Horny Hostage.

Tweaked some NPCs in Game_13Motel_Ourobouros.

Fixed an issue where boss battles could break after dying mid-battle.

Toilet moans are louder now.

Tweaked 3Motel_Shotgun to prevent the player from getting stuck.

Prevented backtracking in Game_6Motel_SeatOfPower.

Game_17Castle tweaks (a bit more ammo and tweaks to a specific encounter!)

You can no longer get stuck in the meat ramp in Game_32MeatLocker.

You can no longer trick enemies into getting locked behind Game_32MeatLocker's... sphincter...door.

Fixed a couple of issues with Molotovs.

Puppets should be a bit easier to hit now.

The Strikebreaker has been nerfed: deals a biiiit less damage now.

The Puppetmaster should now actually do something in Game_7Motel_Aperture.

I never thought I'd write the words "sphincter" and "toilet moans" in a patch note but here we are.

It's also worth mentioning that we've added a Bug Reporting section to our Discussion Board! We'll keep an eye out for any nasty issues posted in there.

Once again, thank you for playing El Paso, Elsewhere! Now grab your stakes and get to work.