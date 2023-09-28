- HUD minor improvements
- Pause / Main menu improvements
- Various respawn places for some pits in level fixes
REMEDIUM update for 28 September 2023
Fresh hot fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update