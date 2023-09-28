-
Native Linux and SteamOS support
-
Improved controller compatibility
-
Performance & usability improvements
-
Three reworked environments:
- Police Station
- Morgue
- Country Club
Vaudeville update for 28 September 2023
SteamOS and Linux version / New Backgrounds (1.12.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
