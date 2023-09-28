 Skip to content

Vaudeville update for 28 September 2023

SteamOS and Linux version / New Backgrounds (1.12.4)

28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Native Linux and SteamOS support

  • Improved controller compatibility

  • Performance & usability improvements

  • Three reworked environments:

    • Police Station
    • Morgue
    • Country Club

