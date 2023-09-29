Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.0.1058 (b12311299)

A new regular update [0.8.0.1058 (b12311299)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Character portrait customization
- Social Conflict allows movement while being engaged in debate
- Two armies can be merged or exchange units with
- Notification shows nearby armies that can be paired
- More female portrait pieces
- Ending the game is now possible with two different outcomes for now:
- Lose in 50 years if not in Viceroy rank
- Win if you reach Viceroy rank
- Winning and losing the game end screens
- Tutorial event that launches Social Conflict
- New Tradition: Bread and Circus
- New Tradition: Light Mathemagic
- Cooldown indication for units' Abilities in Conflict
- Conflict Resolution Ability Icons
- Losing army retreats and shows white flag
- Winning army stays still for a while before it can pursue losing army
- 5 ‘Mood category’ events
- Virtuous traits now give skill changes
- New Companions and one Military unit
- New hairstyles and clothing
Updated
- Major game balance changes:
- Units and Companions have a new unlock location—more spread out to different Professions and to different Profession levels
- Resource production amounts changed
- Some buildings that increase production make the refinement ratio worse
- Some buildings make the refinement ratio better
- Raw material refinement ratios have changed, leading to higher consumption
- Worker amounts from building upgrades
- Fiefdom maximum size from building upgrades
- Profession unlocks come earlier from lower level buildings than before
- Armies can target other armies
- Other caravans visible when own army is selected
- Army action cursors changed
- Social Conflict Tutorial
- Movement indication in Conflict Resolution when clicked or dragged
- Armies dismiss at fiefdom and not instantly
- Artificer is changed to a level IV companion. Modiste to Level III
- Bread and Circus tradition checkbox to enable & disable its effect in Fiefdom View
- Conflict Special Abilities icons and text
- Conflict Unit and Companion cards
- Pregnancy set as its own event category
- Family members rebalanced in conflict resolutions. Skills have diminishing returns from 10 to 20 and more from 20 onwards.
- UI scaling works in Coat of Arms creation screen
- Army tooltip layout
- Few events were missing outcome texts
- AI Plans stop in a better way inside host plans
- AI Upgrade Building Plan no longer checks happiness requirements when moving workers
- AI Upgrade Walls Plan no longer checks happiness requirements when moving population
- AI Fiefdom Growth Plan can no longer aim for population growth. Building upgrades are emphasized
- AI Plan Optimize Workers can now also start 'Aim for population growth' plan
- AI Fix Shrinking Population Plan now correctly removes the bad overseer
- AI Optimise Workers Plan has Assign Overseer action if AI has idle characters at home
- AI's Plan for War is renounced if AI hasn't declared war in 5 years
Fixed
- Tutorial step unresponsive
- Wards will no longer change to their assigned characters' caravan
- Conflict Victory screen shows defeat on winning side of the screen
- Problem with trade duration if you place too much resource in the balance
- Profligate (Bribe) action preview effect stays sometimes on screen after action done
- Map interactable in some map modes with Escape window open
- Ally armies ignore enemy armies
- A lesson in Negotiation event needs equal feudal level target
- Military conflict winner was not always correct
- Travelling Salesman event missing one outcome text
- AI Condition on Overseer Happiness changed
- Champion of Virtues now correctly gives Virtuous traits
- "New Tradition" screen shows correct tradition icon
- Many events didn’t launch
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Building upgrade ‘Cementation Process’ increases crop consumption instead of metal ore consumption
- Slow Production spy mission is missing description
- Tutorial points to a button that doesn’t exist
- Army doesn’t stop at intersections
- You can select to (re)play Tutorial by pressing RMB on Tutorial button
- House member can be stuck in delegation for months at a targeted fiefdom
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update