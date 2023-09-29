 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 29 September 2023

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.0.1058 (b12311299)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new regular update [0.8.0.1058 (b12311299)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Character portrait customization
  • Social Conflict allows movement while being engaged in debate
  • Two armies can be merged or exchange units with
  • Notification shows nearby armies that can be paired
  • More female portrait pieces
  • Ending the game is now possible with two different outcomes for now:
  • Lose in 50 years if not in Viceroy rank
  • Win if you reach Viceroy rank
  • Winning and losing the game end screens
  • Tutorial event that launches Social Conflict
  • New Tradition: Bread and Circus
  • New Tradition: Light Mathemagic
  • Cooldown indication for units' Abilities in Conflict
  • Conflict Resolution Ability Icons
  • Losing army retreats and shows white flag
  • Winning army stays still for a while before it can pursue losing army
  • 5 ‘Mood category’ events
  • Virtuous traits now give skill changes
  • New Companions and one Military unit
  • New hairstyles and clothing

Updated

  • Major game balance changes:
  • Units and Companions have a new unlock location—more spread out to different Professions and to different Profession levels
  • Resource production amounts changed
  • Some buildings that increase production make the refinement ratio worse
  • Some buildings make the refinement ratio better
  • Raw material refinement ratios have changed, leading to higher consumption
  • Worker amounts from building upgrades
  • Fiefdom maximum size from building upgrades
  • Profession unlocks come earlier from lower level buildings than before
  • Armies can target other armies
  • Other caravans visible when own army is selected
  • Army action cursors changed
  • Social Conflict Tutorial
  • Movement indication in Conflict Resolution when clicked or dragged
  • Armies dismiss at fiefdom and not instantly
  • Artificer is changed to a level IV companion. Modiste to Level III
  • Bread and Circus tradition checkbox to enable & disable its effect in Fiefdom View
  • Conflict Special Abilities icons and text
  • Conflict Unit and Companion cards
  • Pregnancy set as its own event category
  • Family members rebalanced in conflict resolutions. Skills have diminishing returns from 10 to 20 and more from 20 onwards.
  • UI scaling works in Coat of Arms creation screen 
  • Army tooltip layout
  • Few events were missing outcome texts
  • AI Plans stop in a better way inside host plans
  • AI Upgrade Building Plan no longer checks happiness requirements when moving workers
  • AI Upgrade Walls Plan no longer checks happiness requirements when moving population
  • AI Fiefdom Growth Plan can no longer aim for population growth. Building upgrades are emphasized
  • AI Plan Optimize Workers can now also start 'Aim for population growth' plan
  • AI Fix Shrinking Population Plan now correctly removes the bad overseer
  • AI Optimise Workers Plan has Assign Overseer action if AI has idle characters at home
  • AI's Plan for War is renounced if AI hasn't declared war in 5 years

Fixed

  • Tutorial step unresponsive
  • Wards will no longer change to their assigned characters' caravan
  • Conflict Victory screen shows defeat on winning side of the screen
  • Problem with trade duration if you place too much resource in the balance
  • Profligate (Bribe) action preview effect stays sometimes on screen after action done
  • Map interactable in some map modes with Escape window open
  • Ally armies ignore enemy armies
  • A lesson in Negotiation event needs equal feudal level target
  • Military conflict winner was not always correct
  • Travelling Salesman event missing one outcome text
  • AI Condition on Overseer Happiness changed
  • Champion of Virtues now correctly gives Virtuous traits
  • "New Tradition" screen shows correct tradition icon
  • Many events didn’t launch

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Building upgrade ‘Cementation Process’ increases crop consumption instead of metal ore consumption
  • Slow Production spy mission is missing description
  • Tutorial points to a button that doesn’t exist
  • Army doesn’t stop at intersections
  • You can select to (re)play Tutorial by pressing RMB on Tutorial button
  • House member can be stuck in delegation for months at a targeted fiefdom
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

