- Fixed the Dock quest to properly end if the Cat Counter is at 0
- Fixed HQFl2 fly-in camera, main camera, lockers, vents, restarts
- Removed the old Crab (bugged) inventory item from the game
- Fixed a <tag> showing up in dialogue
Mineko's Night Market update for 28 September 2023
CHANGELOG (v0.8.0.4 - PC/OSX)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
