Mineko's Night Market update for 28 September 2023

CHANGELOG (v0.8.0.4 - PC/OSX)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Dock quest to properly end if the Cat Counter is at 0
  • Fixed HQFl2 fly-in camera, main camera, lockers, vents, restarts
  • Removed the old Crab (bugged) inventory item from the game
  • Fixed a <tag> showing up in dialogue

