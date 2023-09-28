Godless Update v0.8.0

Godless' next big content update is here, featuring a new shrine type, rituals, skills, lots of balance changes, and more! As always, thank you to our community here and on Discord for your helpful feedback. Let's dive in!
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
New Features
Added Upgradable Gems!
- Infuse gems with sparks of creation to alter their effects in multiple unique ways! To unlock the feature, just craft a gem and click on the left slot in the Forge.
Added Rerolling!
- Pay ether to reroll Fates, Rituals, or choose Shrine perks multiple times in the Sanctuary.
Content
Added new Shrine Type:
- Druidic Shrine
Added new Skills:
- Grim Obelisk (death)
- Carnivorous Flower (nature)
- Acid Lake (nature)
- Blessing (nature)
- Life Weaver (nature)
- Ferocious Bear (nature)
- Materialization (neutral)
- Lava Field (fire)
- Blade Master (fire)
Added new Shrine Perks:
- Dark Resonance (Corrupted Shrine)
- Charge (Magma Shrine)
- Unwavering Faith (all Shrines)
- Poisonous Blood (Druidic Shrine)
- Cycle of Life (Druidic Shrine)
- Bloom (Druidic Shrine)
Added new Auxiliary Skills:
- Stone Skin
Added new Natural Disasters:
- Magic Tempest
Added new Rituals:
- Excavation
- Precious Time
Added new Enemy Modifiers:
- Poisoned Weapon
- Malicious Spores
Visuals and Audio
- Added SFX for new content
- Added SFX for some buttons that lacked any sound effects
- Added VFX for new content
Balance Changes
[General]
- Effects that trigger additional attacks no longer trigger each other multiple times.
- Speed rewards' turn requirements are more strict in boss battles.
- ⮂ Reworked the growth mechanic to: "Creating a tile on an adjacent hex upgrades the ability making it trigger +1 time"
-
[Skills]
-
Grove Keeper (nature)
- ▲ Increased stats from 3/9 to 4/9
- ⮂ Reworked the ability: it no longer affects enemies
-
Furious Brute (fire)
- ⮂ Changed stats from 2/17 to 4/15
-
Cleric (neutral)
- ▼ Decreased stats from 1/4 to 1/2
- ▲ Increased health buff from 1 to 2
-
Nomad (fire)
- ▲ Increased stats from 1/1 to 1/2
-
[Boons]
-
▲ Changed the requirement for unlocking Supremacy and Elightenment from "create 80 tiles or units in total" to "create 90 tiles or units in total".
Enhanced Stone
- ▲ Increased number of levels from 4 to 5
-
Mana Reservoir
- ▲ Increased number of levels from 2 to 3
Visual Customization
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 1700 to 1300
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 2200 to 1600
-
Supremacy
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 350 to 300
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 400 to 350
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 450 to 400
- ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 2 from 4 to 3
- ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 3 from 6 to 4
- ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 4 from 8 to 5
Stored Energy
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 550 to 500
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 750 to 700
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 950 to 850
- ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 1150 to 1000
[Shrine Perks]
-
▼ Decreased the chance of getting a Shrine-specific perk in the second slot of the Sanctuary event from 40% to 33%
Warm Flames (Magma Shrine)
- ▼ Decreased health gain per upgrade from 12% to 10%
Shadow Nova (Corrupted Shrine)
- ▲ Increased damage per upgrade from 12 to 15
[Talents]
-
After acquiring the ultimate talent, purchasing 1 energy of this element will now cost 4 instead of 6.
-
Rotten Souls
- ▲ Increased the required attack from 3 to 4
-
[Consequences]
-
Unexpected Allies
- ▲ Increased the extra damage to the Shrine from 7 to 9
[Auxiliary Skills]
-
Blazing Soul
- ⮂ Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield
-
Great Sacrifice
- ⮂ Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield
-
[Gems]
-
Runic Stone
- ⮂ Reworked the effect to: "Creates 2 copies of this tile on battle start."
[Fates]
- Most fates' effectiveness now grows swith each completed Act.
[Rituals]
-
The Rituals are now offered based on the situation on the battlefield. They are not always a perfect fit, but all three should be useful, one way or another.
Act-exclusive Rituals can now appear outside of their Acts if there is a suitable situation on the battlefield. For example, Forest Fires can be offered in Act 2 if the Wind of Change created some Forests on the continent.
-
Ancient Curse
- ⮂ Reworked the effect: it now creates a Cursed Arena instead of a Cursed Catacomb
- ⮂ Changed the type from free (blue) to paid (gold)
-
[Enemies]
- Rebalanced all regular enemies and bosses to make the game slightly less challenging on high difficulties, especially in Act 1.
[Enemy Modifiers]
-
Heavy Armor
- ▲ Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 1 from 9 to 10
- ▲ Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 2 from 8 to 9
-
Fighting Spirit
- ▲ Increased buff values in Act 1 from +1/+1 to +1/+2
-
Bloodlust
- ▲ Increased buff value in Act 1 from +2 to +3
-
Judgement
- ▲ Decreased extra attack in Act 1 from +8 to +4
-
Other
[Tutorial]
- Reordered the disasters that show up for the first 5 times in the tutorial.
- Changed the skills offered in the start drafting in tutorial matches.
- Tweaked enemies' stats in the first 3 matches.
- Enemy compositions on continent 1 and 2 of the second match are no longer randomized — they are fixed to optimize onboarding experience.
- The energy cost reduction after acquiring the ultimate talent is tutorialized.
- The natural disaster and enemy modifier slots on the planet screen are now always visible after the first match, even if the features haven't been unlocked yet.
- Changed the skills that the Merchant offers on the first visit.
- Changed the Fates offered in tutorial matches.
[UI]
- Holding the Skip button on the Rituals and Fates screen takes lesser time to activate the function.
- The Abandon button in the main menu now needs to be holded to abandon the match.
- Inspectable words in rituals' descriptions are now highlighted.
- Component sparks are no longer displayed next to gems' names in the inventory.
- The second event slot on the planet screen is always grayed out until you can click on it to get there.
- Some natural disasters' and enemy modifiers' descriptions on the planet screen are now inspectable in case they include names of buffs or objects.
- Changed the icon of the East Demon player marker (now — Devourer of Souls).
[AI]
- Units' intentions are no longer reconsidered after creating a tile or using a spell.
- Units consider utility of hexes next to certain tiles (Volcanoes, Mountains etc.) when deciding where to move.
[Score]
- ☄️ Abandoning the match now opens the Score screen and adds the earned experience.
Fixes
- Fixed Elvish Temples starting to shoot again next turn after killing the last enemy of a wave.
- Fixed Enslaved Ogres and Battle Sorceresses dying immediately after being resurrected on the Well of Souls (happened on extreemly rare occasions).
- Fixed skills not showing up in the inventory if there are more than 35 of them.
- Fixed the Beast not displaying its tooltip correctly (happened on rare occasions).
- Fixed certain units summonned by the Reassemble Body not using their abilities correctly.
- Fixed the Beast not getting its attack increased after receiving damage (happened on rare occasions).
- ☄️ Fixed units affected by Blazing Soul or Great Sacrifice not being subtracted from the God of Prosperity counter.
- Fixed the mana icon in battle fading out completely (happened on very rare occasions).
- Fixed the Arena causing a softblock after killing a unit.
- Fixed the Grove Keeper not triggering tiles' effects twice while corrupted units are occupying them.
- Fixed the description on the Rituals' screen showing the wrong wave number after the second wave.
- Fixed the experience as the first speed reward being added even when the player didn't meet requirements for this reward.
- Fixed the Dual Wield buff (from the Weapon Mastery talent) making units attack empty hexes (happened on rare occasions).
- ☄️ Fixed units not finishing to use their on attack effects when the next wave is about to start or battle is about to end.
- Fixed Sandstorms causing a softblock after pushing a unit off the continent (happened on rare occasions).
- ☄️ Fixed texts being cut in gems' tooltips in certain languages.
- Fixed the Grove Keeper logging Sandstorms as tiles that she targeted with her ability.
- Fixed units pushed by the Furious Brute not triggering tiles' effects twice if they are corrupted.
- Fixed the Haunted Village not buffing units summoned on adjacent hexes an additional time if there is a corrupted unit occupying the village itself.
- Fixed the Beast obscuring adjacent units and tiles, making it difficult to hover over them.
- Fixed the Grove Keeper and the Sacred Grove triggering the Archaeologist's ability.
- Fixed Talvius not having the correct level on Easy and Extreme+ difficulties (happened on rare occasions).
- Fixed the Magma Shrine leading to a softblock, when you create its copy on an adjacent hex with the God of War ascension power and the Tyrannical Reign consequence in use.
- ☄️ Fixed the Resistance buff icon not showing up at high battle speed.
- Fixed the Frozen description (effect from the Deep Freeze auxiliary skill) not being translated.
Known Issues
- Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
- Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
- Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
- The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
- Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed
