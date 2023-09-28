Godless Update v0.8.0

Godless' next big content update is here, featuring a new shrine type, rituals, skills, lots of balance changes, and more! As always, thank you to our community here and on Discord for your helpful feedback. Let's dive in!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

New Features

Added Upgradable Gems! Infuse gems with sparks of creation to alter their effects in multiple unique ways! To unlock the feature, just craft a gem and click on the left slot in the Forge.

Added Rerolling! Pay ether to reroll Fates, Rituals, or choose Shrine perks multiple times in the Sanctuary.



Content

Added new Shrine Type: Druidic Shrine

Added new Skills: Grim Obelisk (death) Carnivorous Flower (nature) Acid Lake (nature) Blessing (nature) Life Weaver (nature) Ferocious Bear (nature) Materialization (neutral) Lava Field (fire) Blade Master (fire)

Added new Shrine Perks: Dark Resonance (Corrupted Shrine) Charge (Magma Shrine) Unwavering Faith (all Shrines) Poisonous Blood (Druidic Shrine) Cycle of Life (Druidic Shrine) Bloom (Druidic Shrine)

Added new Auxiliary Skills: Stone Skin

Added new Natural Disasters: Magic Tempest

Added new Rituals: Excavation Precious Time

Added new Enemy Modifiers: Poisoned Weapon Malicious Spores



Visuals and Audio

Added SFX for new content

Added SFX for some buttons that lacked any sound effects

Added VFX for new content

Balance Changes

[General] Effects that trigger additional attacks no longer trigger each other multiple times. Speed rewards' turn requirements are more strict in boss battles. ⮂ Reworked the growth mechanic to: "Creating a tile on an adjacent hex upgrades the ability making it trigger +1 time"

[Skills] Grove Keeper (nature) ▲ Increased stats from 3/9 to 4/9 ⮂ Reworked the ability: it no longer affects enemies Furious Brute (fire) ⮂ Changed stats from 2/17 to 4/15 Cleric (neutral) ▼ Decreased stats from 1/4 to 1/2 ▲ Increased health buff from 1 to 2 Nomad (fire) ▲ Increased stats from 1/1 to 1/2

[Boons] ▲ Changed the requirement for unlocking Supremacy and Elightenment from "create 80 tiles or units in total" to "create 90 tiles or units in total". Enhanced Stone ▲ Increased number of levels from 4 to 5 Mana Reservoir ▲ Increased number of levels from 2 to 3 Visual Customization ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 1700 to 1300 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 2200 to 1600 Supremacy ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 350 to 300 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 400 to 350 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 450 to 400 ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 2 from 4 to 3 ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 3 from 6 to 4 ▼ Decreased attack bonus on Level 4 from 8 to 5 Stored Energy ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 550 to 500 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 750 to 700 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 950 to 850 ▼ Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 1150 to 1000

[Shrine Perks] ▼ Decreased the chance of getting a Shrine-specific perk in the second slot of the Sanctuary event from 40% to 33% Warm Flames (Magma Shrine) ▼ Decreased health gain per upgrade from 12% to 10% Shadow Nova (Corrupted Shrine) ▲ Increased damage per upgrade from 12 to 15

[Talents] After acquiring the ultimate talent, purchasing 1 energy of this element will now cost 4 instead of 6. Rotten Souls ▲ Increased the required attack from 3 to 4

[Consequences] Unexpected Allies ▲ Increased the extra damage to the Shrine from 7 to 9

[Auxiliary Skills] Blazing Soul ⮂ Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield Great Sacrifice ⮂ Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield

[Gems] Runic Stone ⮂ Reworked the effect to: "Creates 2 copies of this tile on battle start."

[Fates] Most fates' effectiveness now grows swith each completed Act.

[Rituals] The Rituals are now offered based on the situation on the battlefield. They are not always a perfect fit, but all three should be useful, one way or another. Act-exclusive Rituals can now appear outside of their Acts if there is a suitable situation on the battlefield. For example, Forest Fires can be offered in Act 2 if the Wind of Change created some Forests on the continent. Ancient Curse ⮂ Reworked the effect: it now creates a Cursed Arena instead of a Cursed Catacomb ⮂ Changed the type from free (blue) to paid (gold)

[Enemies] Rebalanced all regular enemies and bosses to make the game slightly less challenging on high difficulties, especially in Act 1.

[Enemy Modifiers] Heavy Armor ▲ Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 1 from 9 to 10 ▲ Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 2 from 8 to 9 Fighting Spirit ▲ Increased buff values in Act 1 from +1/+1 to +1/+2 Bloodlust ▲ Increased buff value in Act 1 from +2 to +3 Judgement ▲ Decreased extra attack in Act 1 from +8 to +4



Other

[Tutorial] Reordered the disasters that show up for the first 5 times in the tutorial. Changed the skills offered in the start drafting in tutorial matches. Tweaked enemies' stats in the first 3 matches. Enemy compositions on continent 1 and 2 of the second match are no longer randomized — they are fixed to optimize onboarding experience. The energy cost reduction after acquiring the ultimate talent is tutorialized. The natural disaster and enemy modifier slots on the planet screen are now always visible after the first match, even if the features haven't been unlocked yet. Changed the skills that the Merchant offers on the first visit. Changed the Fates offered in tutorial matches.

[UI] Holding the Skip button on the Rituals and Fates screen takes lesser time to activate the function. The Abandon button in the main menu now needs to be holded to abandon the match. Inspectable words in rituals' descriptions are now highlighted. Component sparks are no longer displayed next to gems' names in the inventory. The second event slot on the planet screen is always grayed out until you can click on it to get there. Some natural disasters' and enemy modifiers' descriptions on the planet screen are now inspectable in case they include names of buffs or objects. Changed the icon of the East Demon player marker (now — Devourer of Souls).

[AI] Units' intentions are no longer reconsidered after creating a tile or using a spell. Units consider utility of hexes next to certain tiles (Volcanoes, Mountains etc.) when deciding where to move.

[Score] ☄️ Abandoning the match now opens the Score screen and adds the earned experience.



Fixes

Fixed Elvish Temples starting to shoot again next turn after killing the last enemy of a wave.

Elvish Temples starting to shoot again next turn after killing the last enemy of a wave. Fixed Enslaved Ogres and Battle Sorceresses dying immediately after being resurrected on the Well of Souls (happened on extreemly rare occasions).

Enslaved Ogres and Battle Sorceresses dying immediately after being resurrected on the Well of Souls (happened on extreemly rare occasions). Fixed skills not showing up in the inventory if there are more than 35 of them.

skills not showing up in the inventory if there are more than 35 of them. Fixed the Beast not displaying its tooltip correctly (happened on rare occasions).

the Beast not displaying its tooltip correctly (happened on rare occasions). Fixed certain units summonned by the Reassemble Body not using their abilities correctly.

certain units summonned by the Reassemble Body not using their abilities correctly. Fixed the Beast not getting its attack increased after receiving damage (happened on rare occasions).

the Beast not getting its attack increased after receiving damage (happened on rare occasions). ☄️ Fixed units affected by Blazing Soul or Great Sacrifice not being subtracted from the God of Prosperity counter.

units affected by Blazing Soul or Great Sacrifice not being subtracted from the God of Prosperity counter. Fixed the mana icon in battle fading out completely (happened on very rare occasions).

the mana icon in battle fading out completely (happened on very rare occasions). Fixed the Arena causing a softblock after killing a unit.

the Arena causing a softblock after killing a unit. Fixed the Grove Keeper not triggering tiles' effects twice while corrupted units are occupying them.

the Grove Keeper not triggering tiles' effects twice while corrupted units are occupying them. Fixed the description on the Rituals' screen showing the wrong wave number after the second wave.

the description on the Rituals' screen showing the wrong wave number after the second wave. Fixed the experience as the first speed reward being added even when the player didn't meet requirements for this reward.

the experience as the first speed reward being added even when the player didn't meet requirements for this reward. Fixed the Dual Wield buff (from the Weapon Mastery talent) making units attack empty hexes (happened on rare occasions).

the Dual Wield buff (from the Weapon Mastery talent) making units attack empty hexes (happened on rare occasions). ☄️ Fixed units not finishing to use their on attack effects when the next wave is about to start or battle is about to end.

units not finishing to use their on attack effects when the next wave is about to start or battle is about to end. Fixed Sandstorms causing a softblock after pushing a unit off the continent (happened on rare occasions).

Sandstorms causing a softblock after pushing a unit off the continent (happened on rare occasions). ☄️ Fixed texts being cut in gems' tooltips in certain languages.

texts being cut in gems' tooltips in certain languages. Fixed the Grove Keeper logging Sandstorms as tiles that she targeted with her ability.

the Grove Keeper logging Sandstorms as tiles that she targeted with her ability. Fixed units pushed by the Furious Brute not triggering tiles' effects twice if they are corrupted.

units pushed by the Furious Brute not triggering tiles' effects twice if they are corrupted. Fixed the Haunted Village not buffing units summoned on adjacent hexes an additional time if there is a corrupted unit occupying the village itself.

the Haunted Village not buffing units summoned on adjacent hexes an additional time if there is a corrupted unit occupying the village itself. Fixed the Beast obscuring adjacent units and tiles, making it difficult to hover over them.

the Beast obscuring adjacent units and tiles, making it difficult to hover over them. Fixed the Grove Keeper and the Sacred Grove triggering the Archaeologist's ability.

the Grove Keeper and the Sacred Grove triggering the Archaeologist's ability. Fixed Talvius not having the correct level on Easy and Extreme+ difficulties (happened on rare occasions).

Talvius not having the correct level on Easy and Extreme+ difficulties (happened on rare occasions). Fixed the Magma Shrine leading to a softblock, when you create its copy on an adjacent hex with the God of War ascension power and the Tyrannical Reign consequence in use.

the Magma Shrine leading to a softblock, when you create its copy on an adjacent hex with the God of War ascension power and the Tyrannical Reign consequence in use. ☄️ Fixed the Resistance buff icon not showing up at high battle speed.

the Resistance buff icon not showing up at high battle speed. Fixed the Frozen description (effect from the Deep Freeze auxiliary skill) not being translated.

