Godless update for 28 September 2023

Godless Update v0.8.0

Godless Update v0.8.0 - 28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Godless' next big content update is here, featuring a new shrine type, rituals, skills, lots of balance changes, and more! As always, thank you to our community here and on Discord for your helpful feedback. Let's dive in!

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

New Features

  • Added Upgradable Gems!

    • Infuse gems with sparks of creation to alter their effects in multiple unique ways! To unlock the feature, just craft a gem and click on the left slot in the Forge.

  • Added Rerolling!

    • Pay ether to reroll Fates, Rituals, or choose Shrine perks multiple times in the Sanctuary.
Content

  • Added new Shrine Type:

    • Druidic Shrine

  • Added new Skills:

    • Grim Obelisk (death)
    • Carnivorous Flower (nature)
    • Acid Lake (nature)
    • Blessing (nature)
    • Life Weaver (nature)
    • Ferocious Bear (nature)
    • Materialization (neutral)
    • Lava Field (fire)
    • Blade Master (fire)

  • Added new Shrine Perks:

    • Dark Resonance (Corrupted Shrine)
    • Charge (Magma Shrine)
    • Unwavering Faith (all Shrines)
    • Poisonous Blood (Druidic Shrine)
    • Cycle of Life (Druidic Shrine)
    • Bloom (Druidic Shrine)

  • Added new Auxiliary Skills:

    • Stone Skin

  • Added new Natural Disasters:

    • Magic Tempest

  • Added new Rituals:

    • Excavation
    • Precious Time

  • Added new Enemy Modifiers:

    • Poisoned Weapon
    • Malicious Spores
Visuals and Audio
  • Added SFX for new content
  • Added SFX for some buttons that lacked any sound effects
  • Added VFX for new content
Balance Changes

  • [General]

    • Effects that trigger additional attacks no longer trigger each other multiple times.
    • Speed rewards' turn requirements are more strict in boss battles.
    • Reworked the growth mechanic to: "Creating a tile on an adjacent hex upgrades the ability making it trigger +1 time"

  • [Skills]

    • Grove Keeper (nature)

      • Increased stats from 3/9 to 4/9
      • Reworked the ability: it no longer affects enemies

    • Furious Brute (fire)

      • Changed stats from 2/17 to 4/15

    • Cleric (neutral)

      • Decreased stats from 1/4 to 1/2
      • Increased health buff from 1 to 2

    • Nomad (fire)

      • Increased stats from 1/1 to 1/2

  • [Boons]

    • Changed the requirement for unlocking Supremacy and Elightenment from "create 80 tiles or units in total" to "create 90 tiles or units in total".

    • Enhanced Stone

      • Increased number of levels from 4 to 5

    • Mana Reservoir

      • Increased number of levels from 2 to 3

    • Visual Customization

      • Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 1700 to 1300
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 2200 to 1600

    • Supremacy

      • Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 350 to 300
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 400 to 350
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 450 to 400
      • Decreased attack bonus on Level 2 from 4 to 3
      • Decreased attack bonus on Level 3 from 6 to 4
      • Decreased attack bonus on Level 4 from 8 to 5

    • Stored Energy

      • Decreased experience cost on Level 1 from 550 to 500
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 2 from 750 to 700
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 3 from 950 to 850
      • Decreased experience cost on Level 4 from 1150 to 1000

  • [Shrine Perks]

    • Decreased the chance of getting a Shrine-specific perk in the second slot of the Sanctuary event from 40% to 33%

    • Warm Flames (Magma Shrine)

      • Decreased health gain per upgrade from 12% to 10%

    • Shadow Nova (Corrupted Shrine)

      • Increased damage per upgrade from 12 to 15

  • [Talents]

    • After acquiring the ultimate talent, purchasing 1 energy of this element will now cost 4 instead of 6.

    • Rotten Souls

      • Increased the required attack from 3 to 4

  • [Consequences]

    • Unexpected Allies

      • Increased the extra damage to the Shrine from 7 to 9

  • [Auxiliary Skills]

    • Blazing Soul

      • Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield

    • Great Sacrifice

      • Reworked the effect: now, it kills a unit instead of removing it from the battlefield

  • [Gems]

    • Runic Stone

      • Reworked the effect to: "Creates 2 copies of this tile on battle start."

  • [Fates]

    • Most fates' effectiveness now grows swith each completed Act.

  • [Rituals]

    • The Rituals are now offered based on the situation on the battlefield. They are not always a perfect fit, but all three should be useful, one way or another.

    • Act-exclusive Rituals can now appear outside of their Acts if there is a suitable situation on the battlefield. For example, Forest Fires can be offered in Act 2 if the Wind of Change created some Forests on the continent.

    • Ancient Curse

      • Reworked the effect: it now creates a Cursed Arena instead of a Cursed Catacomb
      • Changed the type from free (blue) to paid (gold)

  • [Enemies]

    • Rebalanced all regular enemies and bosses to make the game slightly less challenging on high difficulties, especially in Act 1.

  • [Enemy Modifiers]

    • Heavy Armor

      • Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 1 from 9 to 10
      • Increased maximum damage per attack allowed in Act 2 from 8 to 9

    • Fighting Spirit

      • Increased buff values in Act 1 from +1/+1 to +1/+2

    • Bloodlust

      • Increased buff value in Act 1 from +2 to +3

    • Judgement

      • Decreased extra attack in Act 1 from +8 to +4
Other

  • [Tutorial]

    • Reordered the disasters that show up for the first 5 times in the tutorial.
    • Changed the skills offered in the start drafting in tutorial matches.
    • Tweaked enemies' stats in the first 3 matches.
    • Enemy compositions on continent 1 and 2 of the second match are no longer randomized — they are fixed to optimize onboarding experience.
    • The energy cost reduction after acquiring the ultimate talent is tutorialized.
    • The natural disaster and enemy modifier slots on the planet screen are now always visible after the first match, even if the features haven't been unlocked yet.
    • Changed the skills that the Merchant offers on the first visit.
    • Changed the Fates offered in tutorial matches.

  • [UI]

    • Holding the Skip button on the Rituals and Fates screen takes lesser time to activate the function.
    • The Abandon button in the main menu now needs to be holded to abandon the match.
    • Inspectable words in rituals' descriptions are now highlighted.
    • Component sparks are no longer displayed next to gems' names in the inventory.
    • The second event slot on the planet screen is always grayed out until you can click on it to get there.
    • Some natural disasters' and enemy modifiers' descriptions on the planet screen are now inspectable in case they include names of buffs or objects.
    • Changed the icon of the East Demon player marker (now — Devourer of Souls).

  • [AI]

    • Units' intentions are no longer reconsidered after creating a tile or using a spell.
    • Units consider utility of hexes next to certain tiles (Volcanoes, Mountains etc.) when deciding where to move.

  • [Score]

    • ☄️ Abandoning the match now opens the Score screen and adds the earned experience.
Fixes
  • Fixed Elvish Temples starting to shoot again next turn after killing the last enemy of a wave.
  • Fixed Enslaved Ogres and Battle Sorceresses dying immediately after being resurrected on the Well of Souls (happened on extreemly rare occasions).
  • Fixed skills not showing up in the inventory if there are more than 35 of them.
  • Fixed the Beast not displaying its tooltip correctly (happened on rare occasions).
  • Fixed certain units summonned by the Reassemble Body not using their abilities correctly.
  • Fixed the Beast not getting its attack increased after receiving damage (happened on rare occasions).
  • ☄️ Fixed units affected by Blazing Soul or Great Sacrifice not being subtracted from the God of Prosperity counter.
  • Fixed the mana icon in battle fading out completely (happened on very rare occasions).
  • Fixed the Arena causing a softblock after killing a unit.
  • Fixed the Grove Keeper not triggering tiles' effects twice while corrupted units are occupying them.
  • Fixed the description on the Rituals' screen showing the wrong wave number after the second wave.
  • Fixed the experience as the first speed reward being added even when the player didn't meet requirements for this reward.
  • Fixed the Dual Wield buff (from the Weapon Mastery talent) making units attack empty hexes (happened on rare occasions).
  • ☄️ Fixed units not finishing to use their on attack effects when the next wave is about to start or battle is about to end.
  • Fixed Sandstorms causing a softblock after pushing a unit off the continent (happened on rare occasions).
  • ☄️ Fixed texts being cut in gems' tooltips in certain languages.
  • Fixed the Grove Keeper logging Sandstorms as tiles that she targeted with her ability.
  • Fixed units pushed by the Furious Brute not triggering tiles' effects twice if they are corrupted.
  • Fixed the Haunted Village not buffing units summoned on adjacent hexes an additional time if there is a corrupted unit occupying the village itself.
  • Fixed the Beast obscuring adjacent units and tiles, making it difficult to hover over them.
  • Fixed the Grove Keeper and the Sacred Grove triggering the Archaeologist's ability.
  • Fixed Talvius not having the correct level on Easy and Extreme+ difficulties (happened on rare occasions).
  • Fixed the Magma Shrine leading to a softblock, when you create its copy on an adjacent hex with the God of War ascension power and the Tyrannical Reign consequence in use.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Resistance buff icon not showing up at high battle speed.
  • Fixed the Frozen description (effect from the Deep Freeze auxiliary skill) not being translated.
Known Issues
  • Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
  • Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
  • Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
  • The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
  • Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed

