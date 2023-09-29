Major Update Two - Out Now!

Greeting Haunters,

I have been working on the next update for several months. This update contains bug fixes, changes, a new level and additional new content added. Thank you again for your continued support while I develop and further improve the game. As previously stated there is still a long road ahead and I am happy you are here and coming along on this journey with me as I work towards the final release of the game (date TBA).

Here are the patch notes:

FIXES

Fixed an issue when loading a normal game, it would load in the sandbox version of the HUD.

SANDBOX - fixed an issue when starting a new level, guests would automatically spawn into the level before pressing GO.

Fixed an issue with the GO button still being enabled on the final wave.

Fixed an issue when displaying tooltips they would sometimes be shown behind a widget and be impossible to read fully.

Fixed an issue when hovering over the early access text, animations would not fade in or out correctly.

Fixed Level selection screen so the level select button can not be spammed which caused an animation and sound effect glitch.

Fixed an issue where players had to press the quick slot button twice for it to activate a player activated trap.

Fixed the FX - Triggered Light to show no color on the lenses, however, when clicked on the light will turn on to see current light color.

Fixed an issue where moving the scare item details panel was impossible.

Fixed an issue where exiting the in-game menu would make the Quick Slot / User Activated traps button to be un-clickable.

Fixed an issue where entering guest camera mode would leave existing guest camera locations visible in the world.

Fixed text formatting issues in end of level stats.

Fixed an issue when clicking on the test guest the guest would slow down.

Fixed an issue where guests were taking too much damage and dying immediately.

Fixed an issue when placing new items after one that can be raised or lowered, the new item regardless if it can be raised or lowered would remain at the same height as the item that was previously placed. Now, when placing multiple items of the same type, the height information will be remembered until a different / new item has been placed.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade progress bar would not show the current upgrade amount correctly.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to select a new level regardless of meeting the player level requirements.

Fixed an issue where Test Guest would get scared by traps, they should no longer be scared by traps when walking through your haunt.

Fixed an issue where the bloody floor decor item could not be selected.

Fixed an issue where the police report (when a crime was detected) would not be able to be clicked on.

Fixed an issue where if the player had 0 fear reputation but enough cash, items that cost 0 fear reputation were unable to be purchased.

Fixed an issue where the Haunted House name would not show correctly on the police report.

Fixed an issue when the timer reaches 0, guests spawn, however the timer does not restart nor did the wave count increase.

THE FOREST - Fixed an issue where the camera was behaving oddly due to tree collisions.

THE ABANDONED FACTORY - Fixed an issue where the police could not reach the haunt entrance.

Fixed an issue where the players level and XP would not be displayed correctly in the next level.

Fixed an issue where guests death particles would not be displayed. Different traps have different effect variations.

Fixed an issue when on the Level Select screen where players were unable to return back to the Backyard Haunt.

Fixed an issue where skeletons had the wrong material setting and would not react to lighting properly.

Fear Reputation Icon no longer visible when playing in Sandbox mode.

Fixed an issue when selecting an item that can be color changed, the changed values are not displayed correctly in the item details window.

Fixed the flashlight sound fx for when turning on/off.

Fixed an issue where selecting the Maybe a Slice of Pie food vendor was impossible.

Fixed an issue where the player could travel through the Maybe a Slice of Pie food vendor when in Guest Camera mode.

Fixed an issue where the top of the grandfather clock was missing.

Fixed an issue when spawning Guest Camera it would sometimes get the player stuck after placing new items near the camera location, the guest camera will now always start at the original starting location to prevent this from happening.

Fixed an issue where having the finance screen open would allow the player to open the main menu and still cause the menu to be visible.

Fixed an issue where having the finance screen open the player could still potentially build items.

Fixed an issue where the Test Guest would activate traps.

Fixed an issue where the police office would receive decals when walking over blood stains.

Fixed on end of level stats when player closes the stat window, player is now taken back to the level select menu.

Fixed bones and teeth accumulated now carry over from level to level.

Fixed a pathing issue related to the body disposal employee, still a work in progress but this should prevent him from getting stuck as often.

Fixed an issue where the body disposal employee would make all guts/blood vanish upon overlap.

Fixed an issue with the TUTORIAL that would not allow players to proceed if they did not have a Number pad keyboard. Additional key bindings have been added (PAGE UP / PAGE DOWN) for increasing / decreasing the grid size.

Fixed an issue with death particles disappearing too quickly.

Fixed an issue related to floor collisions.

Fixed an issue if the player is in guest camera mode at the end of the level in a non-sandbox game, guest mode will now exit to ensure the end of level stats are displayed correctly.

CHANGES

SANDBOX - No longer requires a body disposal employee to be hired.

SANDBOX - Finance Button has been disabled

Changed the fear reputation meter look/feel, let me know if you like version 1 or version 2 better on discord.

Traffic in levels has been placed in the repair shop until it is more stable. Police however will still arrive when conditions are met.

The Body Disposal employee now has glowing eyes to show possession.

Changed grass floor tile, removed tall grass to allow player more flexibility for their design.

Tile Flooring can now have it's color changed.

Body Disposal employee will now wait several seconds to clean an area before moving to the garbage bin.

Body guts now has additional particles when cleaning.

Disposal employee cleaning animation not yet implemented.

When in Guest Camera mode holding the LEFT SHIFT key will allow the player to sprint.

Buildable area grids now reflect the actual buildable area shape.

Updated end of level stats close window button style art

THE FOREST - Reduced the amount of waves, increased the amount of souls required.

THE FOREST - Increased level brightness.

SANDBOX - Timer is no longer visible as the player can summon guests whenever they want.

Reduced the amount of damage the barrel crash scare trap caused.

Added the input shortcut to Increase grid/rotation size by pressing the "PAGE UP", "]" or "NUM +" key.

Added the input shortcut to Decrease grid/rotation size by pressing the "PAGE DOWN", "[", "NUM -" Key.

Updated and replaced some UI placeholder artwork.0

When upgrading an item, the upgrade level decal will be shown while the item is selected, once unselected, the decal will not be visible.

ADDED visibility to toggle the current level of all upgraded items to be displayed by pressing SHIFT+U and press SHIFT+U again to hide the upgrade decal.

Game Success / Fail checks in a non-sandbox game will now see if the player has any bodies remaining that need to be disposed of and will check to see if their are any more guests spawned on the map before proceeding to a level pass/fail. The countdown timer on the final wave does not need to reach 0 any longer.

When guests are at their maximum scare amount, but not scared to death, they will walk twice as fast to get to the exit.

Wooden Floor 1, 2 & 3 are color changeable.

New Content