Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.4) - Minor Update
- Added Markus, Selini and Haynely to east wing of Kranoa castle.
- Added a note for profession quests: *Profession Quests must be turned in manually.
- Increased the starting gold of Ashtondale keep shop NPC's.
- Bug Fix: In the commoners crypt fixed the pathing on the entrances to the undead graves.
- Bug Fix: Gorem was missing his bust In the commoners crypt.
- Bug Fix: Madelyn Pentner was not accepting the turn in for her quest.
Changed files in this update