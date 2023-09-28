 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 28 September 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.4) - Minor Update

  • Added Markus, Selini and Haynely to east wing of Kranoa castle.
  • Added a note for profession quests: *Profession Quests must be turned in manually.
  • Increased the starting gold of Ashtondale keep shop NPC's.
  • Bug Fix: In the commoners crypt fixed the pathing on the entrances to the undead graves.
  • Bug Fix: Gorem was missing his bust In the commoners crypt.
  • Bug Fix: Madelyn Pentner was not accepting the turn in for her quest.

