 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PongBreak update for 29 September 2023

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12310962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • re added the option to play with power vector (original controls intended for mouse and keyboard)

  • bug fix: range guide will now also dissappear when hit by poiton

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link