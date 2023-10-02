Sunwave Hotel is here!

The Future of Sunwave Hotel

Hello,

This has been a long time coming, and I'm so happy to have Sunwave Hotel out on Steam. We've been around for a couple of years now, but this is the biggest step we've made. I hope that all of you will find something special in Sunwave Hotel. It has been a labor of love and we're not done yet.

Main plan

Pretty much the number one priority is just finishing the main story. We're at 75 percent on that, so there isn't much to do and I'm confident it will all be finished and polished in 2024. Beyond just the ending, we will have different endings for players to choose from based on their choices throughout the main story.

Improving Saving and Loading. Right now, you can only save after events, and you can't load from in-game. We are working to add that functionality so people can do as many routes as possible.

Gallery Information

We have begun construction of a proper Gallery for the game. You can find it in the Main Menu. It is not complete, but we have you covered if you want to review the juicy scenes. In the game, after you do the first mission, if you just go to the left of the town map, you will see a Not-So-Secret Gallery.

We created this early on so that in case of bugs, people can always check out the scenes. Our plan is to convert the old gallery into a new gallery. I will be working on this throughout October. It will be a long process, but worth it once all the pieces are in the right place.

Achievements

Achievements are on the list, and I expect to work out the coding side to achieve them during October or November. I know this may frustrate some, but Sunwave Hotel is still being finished, and I didn't really want to jump into making achievements until everything was in place.

But rest assured, in the future, Sunwave Hotel will have a range of achievements for people to unlock, after we make sure the system works properly.

Plans for Voice

We have experimented with Voice Acting during the development, and I can see just how much it adds to the game. We already have a voice actor for Kuhno, and we will continue expanding this function in the future. It can feel a bit 'extra', but when Kuhno's voice pops in with an animated scene, it really elevates things to the next level.

Plans for Animations

With enough support, the plan is to get at least 50 percent of the scenes animated. Nothing is better than watching the 2d pieces come to life.

Additional Content

Beyond finishing the main quest, we will see a large Side Quest being added to Sunwave Hotel in the future as well. Everything is plotted out. It's just a matter of writing the content and manufacturing the scenes.

We're also planning to do a Female Protagonist option in the future as well. Kuhno will be turned into a Playable Character so that people can play as a male or a female character.

Naturally, we have plenty of room to expand. New islands, new characters, this is just the start of a new galaxy.

Additional Languages

During September, the team was hard at work making sure that in the future, the system can cover special characters for other languages. We don't have any concrete plans for what comes next, but we are definitely open to adding additional language support during the development cycle.

If you have any other questions, drop them here or in the Steam Community Section.