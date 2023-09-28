 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Posthaste update for 28 September 2023

(v0.0.9) Posthaste Early Access - Update Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12310909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Posthaste Early Access v0.0.9 - Changelog

[MAJOR]
  • Added "Posthaste score" - you can increase your Posthaste score by driving above 120 km/h. The longer you drive, the more score you'll get. Just like how "Drift score" works: it's based on total distance in meters. The longer the total distance is, the more your Haste Meter fills up & the higher your stage rewards will get.
  • Improvements to drifting.
  • Drastically increased the impact of the Haste Meter on the car's power output - you can now go up to 3 times faster with a full Haste Meter.
[MINOR]
  • Fixed some in-game elements which had jittery movements (e.g. the scores panel, boost particles etc.)
  • Boost particles are no longer visible on hood & bumper cameras due to blocked visibility.
  • Tweaks and improvements to the UI.
  • Decreased the motion blur intensity.
  • General bug fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2576441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link