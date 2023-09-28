(v0.0.9) Posthaste Early Access - Update Changelog

Added "Posthaste score" - you can increase your Posthaste score by driving above 120 km/h. The longer you drive, the more score you'll get. Just like how "Drift score" works: it's based on total distance in meters. The longer the total distance is, the more your Haste Meter fills up & the higher your stage rewards will get.
Improvements to drifting.
Drastically increased the impact of the Haste Meter on the car's power output - you can now go up to 3 times faster with a full Haste Meter.
[MINOR]
Fixed some in-game elements which had jittery movements (e.g. the scores panel, boost particles etc.)
Boost particles are no longer visible on hood & bumper cameras due to blocked visibility.
Tweaks and improvements to the UI.
Decreased the motion blur intensity.
General bug fixes and tweaks.
