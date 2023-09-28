BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v1.1.0.3
Trinket Changes
- Macro Mush now gives 1.5 max health up.
- Magic Glove and Work Gloves build rate buff slightly increased.
- Dendrokinesis now also gives increased build rate.
- Deluxe Wood will now auto upgrade into current super raft, not character's default super raft.
- Rafts created by Raft Kit are now upgradeable.
Gameplay Changes
- Chests used to spawn halfway through a biome's enemies. Now they are the same as wave events at the beginning of a wave (like Sailors, Eggs, and Barrels). Chests can still only spawn once per biome.
- Wave events are more likely to happen, but will never happen the first wave in a run.
- Improved mini-boss randomization more.
- Bumper Rafts won't bounce players during cutscenes or during Ship of Deals.
- Pufferfish will start spawning more in Loop 2 instead of Loop 1.
- Giant Bone Fish won't spawn in Soda Sea Pre-Loop as a random mini-boss.
Fixes
- Players can no longer walk on parts of the bottom of Raftport.
- Fixed wording of milestone missions for looping twice as each character.
- Queue is now the first option on the match maker screen.
- Turret rafts won't shoot during cutscenes.
- Show Player Usernames option will update when toggled mid-run.
