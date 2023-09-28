 Skip to content

Super Raft Boat Together update for 28 September 2023

v1.1.0.3

Build 12310735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trinket Changes

  • Macro Mush now gives 1.5 max health up.
  • Magic Glove and Work Gloves build rate buff slightly increased.
  • Dendrokinesis now also gives increased build rate.
  • Deluxe Wood will now auto upgrade into current super raft, not character's default super raft.
  • Rafts created by Raft Kit are now upgradeable.

Gameplay Changes

  • Chests used to spawn halfway through a biome's enemies. Now they are the same as wave events at the beginning of a wave (like Sailors, Eggs, and Barrels). Chests can still only spawn once per biome.
  • Wave events are more likely to happen, but will never happen the first wave in a run.
  • Improved mini-boss randomization more.
  • Bumper Rafts won't bounce players during cutscenes or during Ship of Deals.
  • Pufferfish will start spawning more in Loop 2 instead of Loop 1.
  • Giant Bone Fish won't spawn in Soda Sea Pre-Loop as a random mini-boss.

Fixes

  • Players can no longer walk on parts of the bottom of Raftport.
  • Fixed wording of milestone missions for looping twice as each character.
  • Queue is now the first option on the match maker screen.
  • Turret rafts won't shoot during cutscenes.
  • Show Player Usernames option will update when toggled mid-run.

