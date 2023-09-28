Patch Notes v0.6.1

09/28/2023

Patch v0.6.1 comes with some quality of life features, just-for-fun features, small fixes and another crafting/research rework!

User Interface

Added an in-game timer which is enabled by default and can be disabled via the ‘Esc’ menu. This timer keeps track of the best time you’ve had completing all dungeons, and compares it to your current time.

Developer Note: It is important to note that this feature only works properly with new games. The timer starts tracking your game the moment you finish creating your Guild (We didn’t want to make players have to rush through that part!), so in games that already have a Guild created, the timer will not function.

All crafting and research has been combined into one “Sheet” which makes it easier to see and interact with each crafting profession. This can be accessed now by pressing [P] for your Professions sheet.

Added a health indicator for officers on their officer card at the top of the screen when they are in combat.

Functionality

Added a ‘Premade Group’ option to Custom Dungeons. This feature allows you to create a premade group for any individual dungeon by enabling the ‘Save Premade’ option on the dungeon. You may edit this group at any time by keeping it checked, or uncheck it to use the same premade group. If a hero in a premade group has died, it will auto-fill with all the remaining members.

Developer note: This is the first iteration of the Premade Group feature, and we plan to further refine it and add to it, but wanted to get this out as soon as possible based on feedback we have received.

Research has seen another rework! You may now deterministically choose what item you would like to unlock via research, and when researching an already unlocked item, it will fully increase the Quality of that recipe, if possible, for each completed research. You may also have multiple instances of research happening at once.

Developer Note: Of course, this means the cost and time of researching has been increased quite significantly to make up for how much easier it is to unlock and increase Quality of crafts. We enjoyed the nature of the randomness that was present in the previous research functionality, but also agree with feedback that something as key to the game as crafting should not be that random.

Research Scrolls function has been slightly modified. They are still random in nature and can unlock recipe’s you don’t have, or apply XP to a craft. If a scroll adds XP to a craft, it will make that research cost less gold and take less time to complete the research based on what percent of XP it already has applied to it. For example, if a research costs 100g and you use a scroll to get 20% XP applied to it, then the research may cost 80g. Those are made up numbers, but the general idea!

As a result of the above note, Research Scrolls have increased quite significantly in their possible impact so they may no longer be purchased from Hemdall. We will continue to evaluate their power to ensure they remain valuable and are obtained proportionately to that power.

A “Suggested Crafts” column has been added to the Professions sheet. This will compare gear you can craft to gear your officers are wearing and show the possible upgrades available. Note that the suggested crafts are based on the best possible version of that crafted item and it may still require quite a bit of work to achieve the actual shown upgrade!

Reduced the amount of gold rewarded from dungeon clears.

