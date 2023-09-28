Update Notes 0.1.1.1

Hello everyone!
Here are the details of the changes for the update of Sunrise's Order.
Added
- You can use keyboard keys 0 to 9 to quickly select an object from the bottom inventory bar.
- If the fruit tree is young enough, you can now use the hoe to recover the shoot and replant it elsewhere.
- Added a confirmation screen for development points.
Modifications and improvements
- Repairs, such as those to bridges or the workshop, are now instantaneous.
- Dogs don't eat bones if there's no parcel to be found.
- Changing the music for rainy days.
- The rain ambiance plays better on a loop, and the volume has been turned up a little.
Bug fixes
- No more plants should grow on buildings during construction.
- The dog no longer appears on the edges of the plots.
- The "!" disappears more efficiently.
- The sound indicating that a contract has been completed is no longer triggered when transferring to a safe.
- Fixed incorrect display of contract dates.
- Fixed a visual glitch that gave the impression of not having chosen the right contract, since it remained available.
- Fruit trees now grow in all seasons.
- Visual ground decorations no longer prevent trees from being planted.
- Other minor bugs have been corrected.
If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.
Don't hesitate to follow us on our different social media:
Discord
Twitter
Facebook
Changed files in this update