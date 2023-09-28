 Skip to content

Sunrise's Order update for 28 September 2023

Update Notes 0.1.1.1

Hello everyone!
Here are the details of the changes for the update of Sunrise's Order.

Added
  • You can use keyboard keys 0 to 9 to quickly select an object from the bottom inventory bar.
  • If the fruit tree is young enough, you can now use the hoe to recover the shoot and replant it elsewhere.
  • Added a confirmation screen for development points.
Modifications and improvements
  • Repairs, such as those to bridges or the workshop, are now instantaneous.
  • Dogs don't eat bones if there's no parcel to be found.
  • Changing the music for rainy days.
  • The rain ambiance plays better on a loop, and the volume has been turned up a little.
Bug fixes
  • No more plants should grow on buildings during construction.
  • The dog no longer appears on the edges of the plots.
  • The "!" disappears more efficiently.
  • The sound indicating that a contract has been completed is no longer triggered when transferring to a safe.
  • Fixed incorrect display of contract dates.
  • Fixed a visual glitch that gave the impression of not having chosen the right contract, since it remained available.
  • Fruit trees now grow in all seasons.
  • Visual ground decorations no longer prevent trees from being planted.
  • Other minor bugs have been corrected.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

