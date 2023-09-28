Update Notes 0.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12310633 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 20:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Here are the details of the changes for the update of Sunrise's Order.

Added

You can use keyboard keys 0 to 9 to quickly select an object from the bottom inventory bar.

If the fruit tree is young enough, you can now use the hoe to recover the shoot and replant it elsewhere.

Added a confirmation screen for development points.

Modifications and improvements

Repairs, such as those to bridges or the workshop, are now instantaneous.

Dogs don't eat bones if there's no parcel to be found.

Changing the music for rainy days.

The rain ambiance plays better on a loop, and the volume has been turned up a little.

Bug fixes

No more plants should grow on buildings during construction.

The dog no longer appears on the edges of the plots.

The "!" disappears more efficiently.

The sound indicating that a contract has been completed is no longer triggered when transferring to a safe.

Fixed incorrect display of contract dates.

Fixed a visual glitch that gave the impression of not having chosen the right contract, since it remained available.

Fruit trees now grow in all seasons.

Visual ground decorations no longer prevent trees from being planted.

Other minor bugs have been corrected.

