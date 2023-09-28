Update 0.4

Added:
- Horse
- Torch/Lamp (toggle on 'T')
- Crates as additional containers
- Road signs
- Ambient SFX
- Settings for SFX audio volume, SFX Ambient and footsteps
- Metalworking II Technology
- Crossguard [M] (requires Metalworking II)
- Tutorial and Handbook buttons added to the pause menu
- Few small ore deposits near the mine entrance
- Smelter now highlights missing components in red when selecting an item to craft
- HUD toggle (tap 'H')
Changed:
- Cart - scaled up by 20%
- Workbench shelf extended by 30% to accommodate crates
- Dropping item: can now be done by holding or tapping 'Q' (more details in the Info section)
- The nighttime lighting is now a bit brighter
- Workbench is now more verbose in reporting problems
Fixed:
- Improved performance
- Resolved issues with missing colliders
- Fixed spelling mistakes
- Resolved the issue with the hot air effect on the furnace
- Improved shadows
- The Save Reminder no longer covers other windows
Info:
- The horse can carry a container (bucket, crate) or an item on its back
- The horse moves towards the crosshair, so turning is controlled with the mouse
- To address synchronization issues between the physics and the image, the fps has been hard-locked to 120fps
- If you encounter difficulty placing an item, such as a box, on a shelf, you can now hold 'Q' and gently move the camera up (surface snapping will be introduced in the future)
- Sometimes lights or geometry may flash for one frame. This issue is caused by the engine occlusion system
- In one of the upcoming updates, the Workbench will highlight missing components in red like smelter
- There may still be fps drops in Town.
