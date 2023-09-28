 Skip to content

Enchanted Blacksmith update for 28 September 2023

Update 0.4

Update 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12310581

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Horse
  • Torch/Lamp (toggle on 'T')
  • Crates as additional containers
  • Road signs
  • Ambient SFX
  • Settings for SFX audio volume, SFX Ambient and footsteps
  • Metalworking II Technology
  • Crossguard [M] (requires Metalworking II)
  • Tutorial and Handbook buttons added to the pause menu
  • Few small ore deposits near the mine entrance
  • Smelter now highlights missing components in red when selecting an item to craft
  • HUD toggle (tap 'H')

Changed:

  • Cart - scaled up by 20%
  • Workbench shelf extended by 30% to accommodate crates
  • Dropping item: can now be done by holding or tapping 'Q' (more details in the Info section)
  • The nighttime lighting is now a bit brighter
  • Workbench is now more verbose in reporting problems

Fixed:

  • Improved performance
  • Resolved issues with missing colliders
  • Fixed spelling mistakes
  • Resolved the issue with the hot air effect on the furnace
  • Improved shadows
  • The Save Reminder no longer covers other windows

Info:

  • The horse can carry a container (bucket, crate) or an item on its back
  • The horse moves towards the crosshair, so turning is controlled with the mouse
  • To address synchronization issues between the physics and the image, the fps has been hard-locked to 120fps
  • If you encounter difficulty placing an item, such as a box, on a shelf, you can now hold 'Q' and gently move the camera up (surface snapping will be introduced in the future)
  • Sometimes lights or geometry may flash for one frame. This issue is caused by the engine occlusion system
  • In one of the upcoming updates, the Workbench will highlight missing components in red like smelter
  • There may still be fps drops in Town.

Changed files in this update

