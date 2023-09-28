Patch R.1.0.32 - 9/28/2023

This patch is a big one! We are adding a ton of new cosmetics, a new cosmetic type (Maps!), a ton of bug fixes and other improvements, a system to teach new players, and a ranked pre-season for Season 1!

Ranked Season 1 Preparations

• Ranked Season 1 pre-season starts today!

• During preseason, ELO gains and losses are disabled.

• Ranked requires 10 Ranked Practice games played to queue.

New Death Animation!

• Die in style with the Rock Splat Death Animation.

<b>New Map!</b>

• The Harvest map is our first new map! Check out this fall themed map, curl up with your pumpkin spice drink of choice, and explore this new side of Salem.

New Bundle!

• The Autumn Harvest Delights bundle contains the new Harvest Map, as well as 3 new decorations.

New Skins!

• Added Grave Digger Skin for Jack the Lumberjack.

• Added Nevermore Skin for Avery the Falconer.

New Corner Decorations!

• Added the Time Out Corner Decoration.

• Added the Sword in the Stone Corner Decoration.

• Added the Magic Broom Corner Decoration.

New Wall Decorations!

• Added the Arthur's Sword Wall Decoration.

• Added the Chains Wall Decoration.

• Added the Deer Skull Wall Decoration.

New Lawn Decoration!

• Added the Pixie's Nest Lawn Decoration.

New Tutorial Tips System

• Added tutorial tips for new players. Viewing tutorial tips can be turned off in Settings.

• These tips will cover the basics of how to play, use abilities, and vote.

Improvements

• Adjusted leaverbuster to be less punishing.

• Improved the game guide.

• Werewolf, Serial Killer and Berserker will now get feedback when they passively attack a visitor with rampage.

• Executioner special ability won't show as available during the first day to prevent confusion.

• Players will now get notifications when reports they have filed have been processed guilty.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed bug that would let Witch see targets feedback when target is control immune.

• Fixed a grammar error in the Silence keyword.

• Fixed a runtime exception in the Personalize screen.

• Fixed a bug where Executioner target will be cleared upon Executioner's death so that Spy bug will not trigger.

• Fixed bug where Executioner could not change or set their Torment target during certain game phases.

• Don't Fear the Reaper achievement that was previously unobtainable is now granted when hexing a Soul Collector. This achievement will not be displayed until the match ends.

• Fixed bug where traps would not trigger by non-harmful visits after the trapper was dead.

• Fixed an issue that caused characters to clip out of the Iron Maiden during the death animation.

• Fixed a bug that caused Arsonists to not get feedback that they were doused in gas when visiting another Arsonist.

• The Ranked button is no longer present while in a party.