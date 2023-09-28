Version 0.4 Out Now!!

Attention, brave explorers of "The Backrooms"! We're excited to introduce the biggest and most exciting update yet. Prepare your flashlight and keep your eyes open as you dive into these exciting new features:

WORKSHOP AND MODDING



Get ready for the revolution in "Inside The Backrooms"!

With mods enabled, you can now become the creator of your nightmares creating your own custom levels and entities. The potential is limitless and we invite you to try it to the fullest!

CREATE

Do you have a unique vision for a spooky level you'd like to explore? Or perhaps a terrifying entity that wants to lurk in the shadows? With the ability to create mods, you can bring your scariest ideas to life.

SHARE

Once you've created your custom level or entity, share it with the community in the workshop. Let other players experience your unique and challenging creations!

The power is in your hands to shape the universe of "Inside The Backrooms"! Release your creativity and shape the game to your liking.

Get more information about how to make custom mods in the official discord server:

https://discord.gg/inside-the-backrooms

NEW LEVEL



Enter the dark and enigmatic world of the "Level 931". This level will surprise you with its lighting and vegetation, but don't let your guard down, because it also hides dark and scary places full of intriguing puzzles. And beware, a dangerous new entity lurks every step you take...

CONTROL THE ENTITIES



We now give you complete control over your backrooms experience! With this update, you can now select which entities you would like to find in each level. This unique feature is a true game-changer that allows you to customize your adventure in unimaginable ways.

VHS FILTER

Enhace your experience with the new vhs filter, you can decide if enable or disable it in the game settings menu.

IMPROVEMENTS

Clumps in sewer now don't insta kill you.

Respawn door system improved, now it can takes you to the nearest door.

Jumping enabled

Stamina increased

Running speed increased in the sewers

Smiler now only can kill you if your sanity is very low or if you get too close.

NEW SKINS

Expand your character selection with two new skins. The gang boss and urban guy are now part of the backrooms, you can unlock theses skins by completing some levels.

Do you have what it takes to survive in thel level? Or maybe you are ready to create your experience in the game?

Don't wait any longer and try this update!

Hope you enjoy it!!

ːsteamhappyː