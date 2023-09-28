 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Patch 52

Share · View all patches · Build 12310436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Blessing: Icicles.
  • New Blessing: Blood Knives.
  • New Blessing: Dark Pulse.
  • Blessing Modified: Blood Rage - Whenever you crit, gain 25% extra damage for 2 sec.
  • Blessing Modified: Zoker's Beard - After you use any skill, gain 50% elemental damage reduction for 2 sec.
  • Blessings: Removed "One Hand Master" and "Dual Wield Master" blessings from the game.
  • Blessing Balance: Energy Drain damage as mana increased from 30% to 40%.
  • Bug Fix: Removed lag spike when spawning and destroying projectiles very fast. (e.g: throwing ice daggers at enemy point blank.)
  • Bug Fix: Tutorial enemies health bars.
  • Bug Fix: The blessings that summon projectiles now will correctly apply upgraded status effects.
  • Bug Fix: Screenshakes should be now reset correctly after the fight is done.
  • Bug Fix: Leaderboard icons now update correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Skeleton turn around animation speed increased, this should prevent the turn around forever bug from happening.
  • Balance: If you take 0 damage from enemy but still take poise damage, you will now get stunned.
  • Balance: Gorilla health reduced by 100.
  • Balance: Statue Dweller health reduced by 150.
  • Balance: Gorilla earth explosion are now more spaced out.
  • Balance: Both goblin mage staff attack now deals physical damage.
  • Balance: Holy Grenade damage increased 11-12 to 13-14, apply light struck increased from 30% to 35%.
  • Balance: Statue dweller charge attack is now unparryable.
  • Visual: When greed weapon adds gold to player, a number pops up on screen with how much gold is received e.g "5g".
  • Visual: "New" text now appears on the bag if any new items were received.
  • New Achievement: A bone to poke.
  • Other: Joystick drift improvement. Minimum value of 0.23 required to move with analog now.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link