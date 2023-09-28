- New Blessing: Icicles.
- New Blessing: Blood Knives.
- New Blessing: Dark Pulse.
- Blessing Modified: Blood Rage - Whenever you crit, gain 25% extra damage for 2 sec.
- Blessing Modified: Zoker's Beard - After you use any skill, gain 50% elemental damage reduction for 2 sec.
- Blessings: Removed "One Hand Master" and "Dual Wield Master" blessings from the game.
- Blessing Balance: Energy Drain damage as mana increased from 30% to 40%.
- Bug Fix: Removed lag spike when spawning and destroying projectiles very fast. (e.g: throwing ice daggers at enemy point blank.)
- Bug Fix: Tutorial enemies health bars.
- Bug Fix: The blessings that summon projectiles now will correctly apply upgraded status effects.
- Bug Fix: Screenshakes should be now reset correctly after the fight is done.
- Bug Fix: Leaderboard icons now update correctly.
- Bug Fix: Skeleton turn around animation speed increased, this should prevent the turn around forever bug from happening.
- Balance: If you take 0 damage from enemy but still take poise damage, you will now get stunned.
- Balance: Gorilla health reduced by 100.
- Balance: Statue Dweller health reduced by 150.
- Balance: Gorilla earth explosion are now more spaced out.
- Balance: Both goblin mage staff attack now deals physical damage.
- Balance: Holy Grenade damage increased 11-12 to 13-14, apply light struck increased from 30% to 35%.
- Balance: Statue dweller charge attack is now unparryable.
- Visual: When greed weapon adds gold to player, a number pops up on screen with how much gold is received e.g "5g".
- Visual: "New" text now appears on the bag if any new items were received.
- New Achievement: A bone to poke.
- Other: Joystick drift improvement. Minimum value of 0.23 required to move with analog now.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 28 September 2023
Patch 52
Patchnotes via Steam Community
