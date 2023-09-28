- Improved side by side vehicle driving to be way more stable
- Added aerial view for Gulp
- Added visual health amount numbers to health bars
- Rebalanced health amounts and number of traps and healings to make each game a bit faster
- Several other minor improvements and bug fixes
- Fixed problem where C Bun kept turning on the other two because he had to sit in the back of the side by side
Beast Blasters update for 28 September 2023
September 28, 2023 Update - 1.3.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
