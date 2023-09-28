 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beast Blasters update for 28 September 2023

September 28, 2023 Update - 1.3.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12310292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved side by side vehicle driving to be way more stable
  • Added aerial view for Gulp
  • Added visual health amount numbers to health bars
  • Rebalanced health amounts and number of traps and healings to make each game a bit faster
  • Several other minor improvements and bug fixes
  • Fixed problem where C Bun kept turning on the other two because he had to sit in the back of the side by side

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link