Untitled Ghost Game update for 28 September 2023

1.4.4 Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed ghost hunting glitches
-Fixed bad intentions achievement
-Fixed leveling achievments
-Added reset level button (Press F2 in main menu)

