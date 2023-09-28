-Fixed ghost hunting glitches
-Fixed bad intentions achievement
-Fixed leveling achievments
-Added reset level button (Press F2 in main menu)
Untitled Ghost Game update for 28 September 2023
1.4.4 Bug fixes
