Hidey ho! The Production Build has been updated to Houdini 19.5.752. Enjoy!
Houdini Indie update for 28 September 2023
Production Build updated to 19.5.752
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Houdini Indie Depot (Win) Depot 502571
- Loading history…
Houdini Indie Depot (Mac) Depot 502572
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update