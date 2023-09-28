 Skip to content

Houdini Indie update for 28 September 2023

Production Build updated to 19.5.752

Hidey ho! The Production Build has been updated to Houdini 19.5.752. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Houdini Indie Depot (Win) Depot 502571
Houdini Indie Depot (Mac) Depot 502572
