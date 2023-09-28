Update 120 - QoL plus new deep water scene

-
added tugboat deployable
added a water scene made from an actual Rust map for proper water depths
improved iceberg scene by including missing types plus larger ice sheets and tugs/barges to help identify
improved foundation height check accuracy to match rust (mainly for icebergs)
added conditional roof side parts, these can affect placement of neighboring shopfronts
added pastebin export back with extra option to import from a pastebin link or just code
changed copy/move tool to use selections original height from ground
changed foundation placement to use previous placement height
added option to override all metal or stone parts with skins for copy/paste exports, also includes a
container color picker
changed small button above hide floor arrows to jump to highest structure level in the scene
added dropdown to selection tools to switch between level, height and new scene option, allows for selecting every deployable of a type in the scene
fixed "hold LMB auto-place" mode, should miss less edge placements now
fixed fireplace always being red blocked
fixed wall frames mid floor socket not providing TC connection
changes to main menu UI to fit more things
Patched in a while back:
added missing IOs for fog machine and strobe light
fixed stability of half floors on doorways/windows
added option (in options) to disable electricity usage calculation for better performance with very long circuits
fix to allow for setting symmetry guide on floor centers
As per usual, any bug reports or feedback is greatly appreciated. Soon I'll be sharing some higher priority to-do list items to decide on (get motivation for) what to work on next. This should have been 2 separate updates instead but I've been a bit distracted over the summer. The next update shouldn't take nearly as long as this one.
