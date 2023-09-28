 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 28 September 2023

Update 120 - QoL plus new deep water scene

Build 12310181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added tugboat deployable

  • added a water scene made from an actual Rust map for proper water depths

  • improved iceberg scene by including missing types plus larger ice sheets and tugs/barges to help identify

  • improved foundation height check accuracy to match rust (mainly for icebergs)

  • added conditional roof side parts, these can affect placement of neighboring shopfronts

  • added pastebin export back with extra option to import from a pastebin link or just code

  • changed copy/move tool to use selections original height from ground

  • changed foundation placement to use previous placement height

  • added option to override all metal or stone parts with skins for copy/paste exports, also includes a
    container color picker

  • changed small button above hide floor arrows to jump to highest structure level in the scene

  • added dropdown to selection tools to switch between level, height and new scene option, allows for selecting every deployable of a type in the scene

  • fixed "hold LMB auto-place" mode, should miss less edge placements now

  • fixed fireplace always being red blocked

  • fixed wall frames mid floor socket not providing TC connection

  • changes to main menu UI to fit more things

Patched in a while back:

  • added missing IOs for fog machine and strobe light

  • fixed stability of half floors on doorways/windows

  • added option (in options) to disable electricity usage calculation for better performance with very long circuits

  • fix to allow for setting symmetry guide on floor centers

As per usual, any bug reports or feedback is greatly appreciated. Soon I'll be sharing some higher priority to-do list items to decide on (get motivation for) what to work on next. This should have been 2 separate updates instead but I've been a bit distracted over the summer. The next update shouldn't take nearly as long as this one.

