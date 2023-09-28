Update 120 - QoL plus new deep water scene

Share · View all patches · Build 12310181 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 19:06:03 UTC by Wendy

added tugboat deployable

added a water scene made from an actual Rust map for proper water depths

improved iceberg scene by including missing types plus larger ice sheets and tugs/barges to help identify

improved foundation height check accuracy to match rust (mainly for icebergs)

added conditional roof side parts, these can affect placement of neighboring shopfronts

added pastebin export back with extra option to import from a pastebin link or just code

changed copy/move tool to use selections original height from ground

changed foundation placement to use previous placement height

added option to override all metal or stone parts with skins for copy/paste exports, also includes a

container color picker

changed small button above hide floor arrows to jump to highest structure level in the scene

added dropdown to selection tools to switch between level, height and new scene option, allows for selecting every deployable of a type in the scene

fixed "hold LMB auto-place" mode, should miss less edge placements now

fixed fireplace always being red blocked

fixed wall frames mid floor socket not providing TC connection

changes to main menu UI to fit more things

Patched in a while back:

added missing IOs for fog machine and strobe light

fixed stability of half floors on doorways/windows

added option (in options) to disable electricity usage calculation for better performance with very long circuits

fix to allow for setting symmetry guide on floor centers

As per usual, any bug reports or feedback is greatly appreciated. Soon I'll be sharing some higher priority to-do list items to decide on (get motivation for) what to work on next. This should have been 2 separate updates instead but I've been a bit distracted over the summer. The next update shouldn't take nearly as long as this one.