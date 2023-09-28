Quickfix v1.07.3 Urgent

This is an urgent fix made only when certain potential game breaking bugs are discovered.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug where if you are in the middle of a duel with the AI and you get killed and the game goes into game over countdown and then you continue, the AI will no longer duel you. This has since been fixed.

Conclusion

Won't be touching the project for the next 2-3 days. Celebrating my birthday today so I'll kindly take a 1-day off doing absolutely nothing. Thanks for your support and please enjoy the game!!