Tower Song Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Update Notes for 9/28/2023: v0.13 "Mod Madness"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.13: Mod Madness

This update brings Skill Mods to Tower Song!

Players can choose between two Skill Mods per tier, altering existing abilities or granting new ones. Skill Mods can be freely swapped from the main menu once the feature is unlocked at Level 4.

Skill Mod tiers will be unlocked as the game progresses. Choose your mods wisely for each encounter, and create unique builds for your characters to overcome your foes!

Patch Notes

Combat

General Combat

  • Skill Mod system introduced. Skill Mod slots can be gained on reaching certain level milestones. Players can choose between two skill mods per tier, altering existing abilities or granting new ones.
  • Skill Mods will be first unlocked when the party reaches Level 4.

Neat

  • All Skill Mods and associated skills implemented and updated for Neat.

Solace

  • All Skill Mods and associated skills implemented and updated for Solace.

Tali

  • All Skill Mods and associated skills implemented and updated for Tali.

