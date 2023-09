Share · View all patches · Build 12310113 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor hotfix and feature activation patch.

[+] General stability.

[+] Starter weapons now have unique ammunition.

[+] Health now displayed during embark.

Upcoming changes (6.5b) include weapon balancing, experience display, character leveling and the reactivation of day tips in campaign mode alongside stability.