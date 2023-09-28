 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 28 September 2023

v0.7.2 - Adjustments

Added:

  • Added a gold multiplier based on the highest wave cleared in each World
  • You now earn 5 AP each time you clear a new wave for the first time in each world
  • Added an indicator to show the top wave reached on each world

Changes:

  • Adjustments to Bestiary dificulty
  • Reduced the cost to appraise and duplicate items and abilities
  • Switched positions between "I heard you like it fast" and "Unstable Worlds" Dares.
  • Reduced Life regen for enemies
  • The menus for Abilities, Equipment, and Consumables are now gated behind unlocking certain early game abilities.
  • Wiping the save file or loading a cloud save now forces the confirmation window regardless of the Setting option
  • Improved tooltips on crafting options

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where regen will go beyond the max value for enemies

