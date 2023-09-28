v0.7.2 - Adjustments
Added:
- Added a gold multiplier based on the highest wave cleared in each World
- You now earn 5 AP each time you clear a new wave for the first time in each world
- Added an indicator to show the top wave reached on each world
Changes:
- Adjustments to Bestiary dificulty
- Reduced the cost to appraise and duplicate items and abilities
- Switched positions between "I heard you like it fast" and "Unstable Worlds" Dares.
- Reduced Life regen for enemies
- The menus for Abilities, Equipment, and Consumables are now gated behind unlocking certain early game abilities.
- Wiping the save file or loading a cloud save now forces the confirmation window regardless of the Setting option
- Improved tooltips on crafting options
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where regen will go beyond the max value for enemies
Changed files in this update