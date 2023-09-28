Update notes for 2023.09.28

A few small changes, but some important ones nonetheless. With the last update, we added a reworked tutorial, with the support for highlighting specific elements on the screen to help the players navigate our UI... a feature that didn't actually work in our published builds. With this update, players will now notice highlights in the UI and in the world, to indicate what is important for the current tutorial step.

Furthermore, there was an issue in our configuration for bug reports. This update should send us any bug reports upon crashes now, allowing us to further research what's causing some of the crashes out there.

Additions ⭐

🤩 Extra wiki entries and tooltips

🤩 Random worlds now get a unique random seed every time, instead of our own preset seed which you can alter.

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Fixed our new tutorial not correctly highlighting buildings and UI elements

🐛 Fixed an incorrect calculation in how long routes take

🐛 Fixed a UI glitch when completing a tutorial step whilst closing the tutorial popout