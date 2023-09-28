 Skip to content

Hero Trial update for 28 September 2023

0.3.0 Update Introduction

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new character Sun Wukong

  • New weapons

    • Golden Cudgel
    • Somersault Cloud
    • Banana fan
    • Flame Banana Fan
    • Nine-petal red copper hammer
    • Seven Star Sword
    • Three-strand steel fork
    • Tiangang Sword
    • Purple Gold Bell

  • Added new character Tang Seng

  • New weapons

    • Summon the White Dragon Horse
    • Summon Sun Wukong
    • Summon Zhu Bajie
    • Summon Sha Monk

  • Added new character Nezha

  • New weapons

    • Hot Wheels
    • Fire Spear
    • Gold Brick
    • Qiankun Circle
    • Yin Sword
    • Yang Jian

  • Fixed possible restarting multi-character issue

  • Reduce the sound of gold coin pickup, attack, and death.

  • Change the icon in the game Hero’s Journey->Hero’s Trial

