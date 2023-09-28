0.3.0 Update Introduction

-
Added new character Sun Wukong
-
New weapons
- Golden Cudgel
- Somersault Cloud
- Banana fan
- Flame Banana Fan
- Nine-petal red copper hammer
- Seven Star Sword
- Three-strand steel fork
- Tiangang Sword
- Purple Gold Bell
-
Added new character Tang Seng
-
New weapons
- Summon the White Dragon Horse
- Summon Sun Wukong
- Summon Zhu Bajie
- Summon Sha Monk
-
Added new character Nezha
-
New weapons
- Hot Wheels
- Fire Spear
- Gold Brick
- Qiankun Circle
- Yin Sword
- Yang Jian
-
Fixed possible restarting multi-character issue
-
Reduce the sound of gold coin pickup, attack, and death.
-
Change the icon in the game Hero’s Journey->Hero’s Trial
