Surprise from Malabar: Special Loot Event, September 29th - October 2nd

Human leg has 62 bones. Despite this fact, breaking only a couple by cannonball is enough to require complete amputation of the leg. This is the fastest cheapest and most effective treatment as most surgeons concurred, especially the forgotten Dr John the Cutman from Nassau. It was this John who first noticed the strange fleets of frigates in the Bahamas. Now you might be able to see them too.
Surprise from Malabar
Special ONCE per season event.
- Location: Bahamas
- Loot content: 3 legendary and 3 rare special event only upgrades
- Time: Starts 29 September - Ends 2nd of October (this forthcoming weekend)
