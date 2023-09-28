 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 28 September 2023

Meet update 29092023!!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And we have a lot LOT of new content here!

New anti-submarine aircraft - Seagull.

New submarine - Trident.

New submarine - Akula.

New submarine - Vanguard.

New submarine - Sea Dragon.

New submarine - Delta.

New submarine - October.

New civilian unit - Bathyscaphe.

New map for conquest mode - Namibia.

And more:
The aircraft carrier Enterprise received instead of four anti-submarine helicopters, two anti-submarine helicopters and one anti-submarine aircraft.
Fixed capsizing of the rescue boat.
Fixed switching zone visibility in conquest mode.
Fixed the sound of rain (snow) when the player is inside a building but the door to the outside is open.

I hope I made you happy! Well, then we will have the addition of reconnaissance aircraft. And quietly I’m already making the first episode of the story campaign - it will be VERY INTERESTING!

