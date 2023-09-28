Meet update 29092023!!!

And we have a lot LOT of new content here!
New anti-submarine aircraft - Seagull.
New submarine - Trident.
New submarine - Akula.
New submarine - Vanguard.
New submarine - Sea Dragon.
New submarine - Delta.
New submarine - October.
New civilian unit - Bathyscaphe.
New map for conquest mode - Namibia.
And more:
The aircraft carrier Enterprise received instead of four anti-submarine helicopters, two anti-submarine helicopters and one anti-submarine aircraft.
Fixed capsizing of the rescue boat.
Fixed switching zone visibility in conquest mode.
Fixed the sound of rain (snow) when the player is inside a building but the door to the outside is open.
I hope I made you happy! Well, then we will have the addition of reconnaissance aircraft. And quietly I’m already making the first episode of the story campaign - it will be VERY INTERESTING!
Changed files in this update