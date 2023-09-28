Meet update 29092023!!!

And we have a lot LOT of new content here!

New anti-submarine aircraft - Seagull.



New submarine - Trident.



New submarine - Akula.



New submarine - Vanguard.



New submarine - Sea Dragon.



New submarine - Delta.



New submarine - October.



New civilian unit - Bathyscaphe.



New map for conquest mode - Namibia.



And more:

The aircraft carrier Enterprise received instead of four anti-submarine helicopters, two anti-submarine helicopters and one anti-submarine aircraft.

Fixed capsizing of the rescue boat.

Fixed switching zone visibility in conquest mode.

Fixed the sound of rain (snow) when the player is inside a building but the door to the outside is open.

I hope I made you happy! Well, then we will have the addition of reconnaissance aircraft. And quietly I’m already making the first episode of the story campaign - it will be VERY INTERESTING!