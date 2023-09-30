Added option to kick players from team.
Increased rocket damage in auction.
Added daily entry ranking list.
New Map added.
The user interface has been edited.
New country design added.
Added new elite ship design (The top 3 players in the elite points ranking can use design).
Some bugs have been fixed.
Naval Battle Online update for 30 September 2023
Version 6.2
Added option to kick players from team.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update