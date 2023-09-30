 Skip to content

Naval Battle Online update for 30 September 2023

Version 6.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added option to kick players from team.
Increased rocket damage in auction.
Added daily entry ranking list.
New Map added.
The user interface has been edited.
New country design added.
Added new elite ship design (The top 3 players in the elite points ranking can use design).
Some bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

