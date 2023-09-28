 Skip to content

Adam update for 28 September 2023

Fixed Stabilization

Share · View all patches · Build 12309618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stabilized the damage inflicted and received by enemies and the character we fight

Fixed bugs in menus

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2409711
