Fixed Stabilization

Stabilized the damage inflicted and received by enemies and the character we fight
Fixed bugs in menus
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Stabilized the damage inflicted and received by enemies and the character we fight
Fixed bugs in menus
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update