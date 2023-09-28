Update v0.19.1: Small patch around team generation and kickers

Adjust new game team generation to reduce 4/5 star players on lower prestige schools

Reduce kicker recruit ratings to greatly reduce chance of 4/5 star kickers

Adjust kicker draft logic so they are not drafted as high

Change a couple DB operations to be more resilient and avoid crashes

Super small update here, mainly fixing the new game team generation logic that I changed last update, and changing some recruiting/drafting logic related to kickers. Been busy IRL, so next update may be a couple weeks out. Thanks for playing!