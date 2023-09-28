 Skip to content

Football Coach: College Dynasty update for 28 September 2023

Update v0.19.1: Small patch around team generation and kickers

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjust new game team generation to reduce 4/5 star players on lower prestige schools
  • Reduce kicker recruit ratings to greatly reduce chance of 4/5 star kickers
  • Adjust kicker draft logic so they are not drafted as high
  • Change a couple DB operations to be more resilient and avoid crashes

Super small update here, mainly fixing the new game team generation logic that I changed last update, and changing some recruiting/drafting logic related to kickers. Been busy IRL, so next update may be a couple weeks out. Thanks for playing!

