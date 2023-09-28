 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Build 0.306

-Can build snapping machines on socket floors and floors.
-Cannot build snapping machines on corners.
-Allow build on floor socket
-Prevent ship door automatically opening in error
-Fix possible bug with drone path without path volume.
-Fix possible controls lock when at grappled close to destination.
-Fix select item correctly when enters hotbar on slot you are already on, when not in placement mode. -Prevents annoying bug where the item you just crafted and uses disappears when you unpack it.
-Fix diagonal corners placing correctly on moved rigs.

