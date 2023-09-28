0.5.2 Update, Virtual Camera & Dual PC Streaming！

Add virtual camera function

Virtual cameras can solve the window capture problem of some live streaming software to some extent,

It is also a solution for OBS to capture multi window application.

Add remote input/output function

CatTuber can now send and receive events over the network.

For dual PC streaming, you can use CatTuber on the computer used to play games to push events to the CatTuber of another computer used for live streaming in the local area network.

Now CatTuber can run without Steam

Because CatTuber belongs to an application and not a game in Steam, it cannot be shared through the 'Fimily'.

Considering that some users may have dual PC streaming or use multiple Steam accounts, CatTuber can now run directly without Steam.

When not connected to Steam, the downloaded Workshop items can still be used, but cannot be browsed in CatTuber.

Now CatTuber will not save the window lock status when exiting.

The currently locked window will be unlocked the next time CatTuber is run.

The way to unlock the CatTuber window is to right-click the tray icon of CatTuber and select Unlock in the right-click menu.

Because CatTuber didn't give enough prompts, many users do not know how to unlock after locking by mistake. I am very sorry for this!